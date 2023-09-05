Baldur’s Gate 3 Studio Already Working On Their Next Game

The folks behind Baldur’s Gate 3 have quite a bit to celebrate. Larian Studios was able to turn over an RPG that took fans and critics by surprise. Reviews and the general reception have been incredibly positive. Meanwhile, the game is gearing up for another release tomorrow for those on PlayStation 5. But even then, there is quite a bit of focus on ensuring this game not only releases smoothly but has the necessary updates and patches sent out as well. But some developers behind the critical hit are charting away their next big video game release.

You’ll find that Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke is done with his break. Thanks to PCGamesN, we’re finding out that the game director spoke with the Dungeons and Dragons YouTube channel. The video highlighted that Swen reached the finish line with Baldur’s Gate 3, and his time with the game had come to an end. With the chapter finished on this RPG and a quick break, the focus was now shifted towards his next video game vision. Apparently, this has been in the director’s thought process before Baldur’s Gate 3 was finished, so now that he’s free from the work that tied him to the project, Vincke can pursue this new game project.

While the developers might be a bit split right now with this new project in the works, that doesn’t mean there’s no one still working on Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead, there is a team supporting this game with the necessary updates and patches for players. Meanwhile, this is not the only upcoming launch Baldur’s Gate 3 will be experiencing this year. Tomorrow might be the big day for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5, but there is also the launch for Xbox Series X/S consoles coming.

We know that the developers are striving to get Baldur’s Gate 3 onto the Xbox Series X/S consoles. There’s even a push to see this game land into the marketplace this year. However, we’re still waiting for the game’s official release date. Meanwhile, if you’re interested in the game but are still uncertain if you want to pick the title up, then we suggest checking out our Before You Buy video coverage of the title below. That will give you our overall impressions of the game while ensuring we don’t provide anything we would deem too spoiler-heavy. Likewise, this is our impression of the game when it initially launched on the PC platform. So, this video might not accurately represent the gameplay experience on other platforms.