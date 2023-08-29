Starfield Devs Tease Characters You’ll Meet During Your Explorations

One of the biggest and most anticipated video game titles this year has been Starfield. This game is the first new RPG from the talented folks over at Bethesda in quite a few years. However, since Microsoft scooped up ZeniMax Media, Bethesda has become a first-party Xbox studio. So, if you want to play Starfield, you must ensure your PC can run the game or have an Xbox Series X/S console. Regardless, since we’re inching our way closer to that finish line for the game’s release, a new set of tweets has provided fans a look at a couple of characters you might run into.

Taking to Starfield’s official Twitter account, Bethesda offered fans a look at two characters. For starters, we have Vlad. This is a former Crimson Fleet pirate who is known for venturing far away from the Settled Systems. This former pirate has also gained the respect and trust of his colleagues to become a pillar of Constellation. You’ll also find that actor Bumper Robinson voiced this character.

Likewise, the developers have shared a tweet of Walter Stroud, who is the co-owner of Stroud-Eklund. With his power and wealth, Walter is one of the key members to help build up the Constellation. Of course, now fans might be wondering just how he might have come into such wealth.

We’ll have to see just where we meet these characters in the game when it launches into the marketplace. With that said, we are just three days away from getting our hands on a copy of Starfield. If you have early access, the game will be available to you later this week, and I’m sure there are quite a few fans excited. Meanwhile, the rest of us will have to wait for the game to launch officially this coming month. More specifically, players can pick up a copy of Starfield on September 6, 2023.

Even though this game is launching early for some players, it’s clear that you might need far more time than just an extra five days to see everything. In fact, the head of Xbox has expressed how he spent over 200 hours so far in the game. That’s due to the amount of different builds you can make for your character. Likewise, when it comes to character builds, it was recently leaked the entire breakdown of character backgrounds, traits, and skills. Of course, leaks have been rather bountiful these past couple of weeks.

So, if you’re looking to enjoy the game when it officially launches, you might have to endure a tough coming week as the early access release will likely flood the web with more content. At any rate, while you wait for the release of Starfield, you can check out a game trailer below.