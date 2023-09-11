Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Ayre Boss Fight

During Chapter 1 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, you survive a coral explosion thanks to making Contact with a Coral wave known as Ayre. The disembodied Rubiconian aids you throughout your journey, but you will eventually be forced to make a choice that will either continue your relationship or put you at odds. After Mission 36: Take the Uninhabited Floating City, you will be forced to decide to either help “Cinder” Carla destroy the Coral or help Ayre protect it. If you choose Mission 37-A: Intercept the Corporate Forces and decide to help Carla, Ayre will leave you as you are put on the path towards the Fires of Raven ending.

Ayre returns at the end of Mission 38-A: Breach the Kármán Line, revealing that she has taken control of the Closure Satallite’s defense systems. Entering an AC of her own, you will be forced to fight her in Mission 39-A- Shut Down the Closure Satellites. She has one of the most unique ACs in the entire game with moves and abilities that no other character or boss has. She is the last thing standing between you and your mission. To bring an end to the Coral Wars for good, you must defeat your close friend.

How To Defeat The Ayre In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

When it comes to the weapons you want to use here, there are a few strong options that you can use with a few that I would recommend you bring with you no matter what build you decide to use. First is either the HI-16: GU-Q1 or HI-18: GU-A2 Pulse Guns. These two weapons can nullify Ayre’s shield defenses and breaking the shield will cause an instant stagger, meaning that quickly breaking the shield lowers the amount of time she has to hit you with protected damage and gives you more time to get Direct Hit damage. In addition to this weapon, you should also bring the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker thanks to its massive damage potential, especially when the boss is staggered. For the rest of the build, the VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher is great at punching through the shield if you are able to land a shot and yets off a powerful electric discharge that helps greatly in filling the ACS stun meter. The SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon can also do massive damage if it hits a stunned enemy.

The SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotgun can be used to great effect if you are able to get in close to Ayre. A direct shot with this weapon can almost instantly stagger a non-shielded Ayre and can even do decent shield damage. If you’d rather have something to help keep up pressure while at a distance, I suggest the DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Gatling Gun. A fast-firing behemoth with a lot of ammo, the Gatling Gun won’t fill up the ACS meter as quickly as some of the other choices but it can provide constant damage which will make it difficult for Ayre to recover some of her ACS. Given her speed, players might find themselves a distance away from Ayre at points in the battle and the Gatling Gun can help keep up the pressure as you try to get close.

This entire mission is the boss fight against your longtime ally, Ayre the Rubiconian, who now controls an IBIS series C-weapon AC. She uses several Coral weapons and has movement that no other enemy in the entire game has. Just like the BALTEUS boss you fought all the way back in Chapter 1, Ayre begins the fight with a Pulse shield surrounding her and uses multiple Coral-infused missile launchers, a Coral Blade, and a Coral Laser Rifle as her primary weapons. Something you will quickly realize about Ayre is she is extremely quick, making her difficult to keep track of and get a clear shot. While she will dash around the arena, she will launch her missiles and take shots at you from a distance with her Laser Rifle. The best opening you can find is when she decides to use her Blade since she comes to a complete stop a moment before using it and is left open for an attack if you are able to dodge it.

Use your Pulse Gun to quickly cut through the bubble shield. When the shield breaks, Ayre will be staggered and stand still for a decent amount of time so you should switch to your Pile Bunker and get a charged attack on her to deal massive Direct Hit damage. If you brought in the Stun Needle Launcher, immediately follow up with a shot from the weapon after landing the Pile Bunker shot since the charged hit will also stun Ayre for a brief time. This combo can do ~25-30% of Ayre’s health. Eventually, Ayre’s shield will return, so switch back to your Pulse Gun and break the shield again to repeat the Direct Hit combo. Once you get Ayre down to 50% health, she will begin her second phase.

Once she reaches her second phase, Ayre will unlock several new moves. Some of these moves are completely unique while others build on already existing attacks that she had in Phase 1. The most notable difference is Ayre’s ability to teleport short distances, creating a path from point to point. At the end of a series of teleports, the path left behind will let off a series of Coral explosives. Another notable change is the Coral copies that she can make of herself during current moves. She gains a new attack with her Coral Blade where she lingers in the air to charge a swing. While she is in the air, Coral reflections of her will attack you with similar but weaker melee attacks before she comes in with her own attack. Her other new attack is when she transforms into her aircraft form and flies to the edge of the arena where she shoots lasers around herself as she goes to the outside. As Ayre circles the area, she will make a number of Coral copies they will all swoop back into the arena and try to hit you. When the real Ayre returns to the arena, she will immediately spin around while still in the air and fire a concentrated Coral beam at you.

It is these two moves where Ayre can create copies of herself that are the most dangerous because they can be overwhelming, but they are also the best chance to take an opening to hit her and stagger her. When she goes up into the air to charge her Blade swing, you can boost towards her and hit the Pile Bunker, Stune Needle Launcher, Shotgun, or Gatling Gun to deal massive damage to her ACS. Also, after she concludes her attack as an aircraft and fires the laser, she is left open for a while if you are able to dodge the attack so also use this as a chance to deal damage. Ayre recovers ACS really well so be ready to keep up the pressure on her (something that the Gatling Gun can be useful for). When she is stunned, just repeat the process from before do it all again at most one more time and you will defeat Ayre.

