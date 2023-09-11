Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Breach the Kármán Line Walkthrough | Mission 38-A Guide

Mission 38-A: Breach the Kármán Line in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is the second weapon that makes up the final 3 missions for the game’s Fire of Raven ending. This mission is only accessible if you choose the Decision Mission called Mission 37-A: Intercept the Corporate Forces. Having destroyed The Arquebus Forces that attacked Xylem and killed V.I Freud, you and “Cinder” Carla continue to push forward with your plan to destroy the Vascular Plant and burn all the Coral. As you make your approach to the Plant, Aqeubus’s fleet launches one last assault to stop you. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 38-A: Breach the Kármán Line for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Stay up to date on all of Gameranx’s guides by checking out our Guide Index for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Change Weapons, Colors, and More | AC Customization Explained | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – OS Tuning Explained | All OS Upgrades and Which To Unlock Early | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat the HC Helicopter Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Strider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sulla Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Balteus Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Smart Cleaner Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sea Spider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Play Multiplayer

Breach The Kármán Line Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

NOTE: THIS IS A DECISION MISSION. IF YOU SELECT THIS MISSION, YOU WILL BE UNABLE TO PLAY MISSION 37-B: INTERCEPT THE CORPORATE FORCES UNTIL NEW GAME+.THIS MISSION WILL ALSO LOCK YOU INTO THE LIBERATOR OF RIBICON ENDING.

The unique aspect of Mission 38-A is that you have an infinite energy gauge. Thanks to the residual Coral in the air, you can boost and fly as much as you want which is something that is very useful as you fly over the open sky to take down the Arquebus Fleet. The first part of this mission is fairly simple as your infinite EN allows you to quickly move from target to target and completely outmaneuver anything your enemies throw at you. You are tasked will destroying several Warships making their way towards Xylem. “Cinder” Carla assists you in doing this by using the Flying City’s laser system. While she takes down several vessels, you are tasked with destroying 10 Warships. two of these ships are right in front of you when the mission begins. You will move from this target to another group of 3 ships. Carla will destroy 1 of them while you take down the other 2. You and Carla will then divide themselves between

After the last Warship is destroyed, an AC will start to attack Xylem. As you make your way back, you learn it’s your old buddy, Rusty. No longer a Vesper and fighting for Rubicon, your choice to destroy the Coral has put you at odds. With the help of his new AC, STEEL HAZE ORTHUS, he will try and stop you from completing your mission.

Rusty’s AC trades out its Reverse-Jointed build from its previous model to have a much more even, medium build while using several new weapons. He has the EL-PW-00 VIENTO Needle Gun and EL-PW-01 TRUENO Needle Missile Launcher to deal heavy impact damage as well as BO-044 HUXLEY Bullet Orbit, an automated drone that will hover around Rusty and fire at you when you are close to keep up the pressure of his attacks. The one thing he does retain from his previous build is the Vvc-774LS Laser Slicer which allows him to unleash a quick and dangerous flurry of melee attacks.

I suggest using a weapon like the SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotgun to deal big and quick damage to his ACS. Despite his new build, the approach to take down Rusty is the same as every other AC pilot encounter: Get a stun by filling his ACS meter and then deal massive Direct Hit damage. A close-up hit from two ZIMMERMANs can get his ACS meter from nothing to almost full, making it very easy to get him over that edge and into a stagger. I would then suggest switching to a PB-033M Pile Bunker with the Weapon Bay OS Upgrade and then hitting him with a charged move. This will deal upwards of 60% damage and can end the fight quickly. It is important to know that Rusty’s new AC does have the Terminal Armor OS Expansion, so when you get his health to 0m he will activate a shield and get half his health back. All that it takes to close out the fight is one more stagger and a hit from the Pile Bunker. With the fight completed, Xylem must overcome one last obstacle between it and the destruction of the Coral: The Closure Satellites… and Ayre.

Once V.IV Rusty is defeated, Mission 38-A: Breach the Kármán Line will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

470,000 Credits (COAM)

EL-PL-00 ALBA Head Part

EL-PL-00 ALBA Core Part

EL-PL-00 ALBA Arms Part

EL-PL-00 ALBA Legs Part

This concludes the guide for Mission 38-A: Breach the Kármán Line. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 39-A: Shut Down the Closure Satellites. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.