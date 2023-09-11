Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Shut Down the Closure Satellites Walkthrough | Mission 39-A Guide

Mission 29-A: Shut Down the Closure Satellites The final mission for the Fires of Raven ending is Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and can only be accessed if you choose the Decision Mission called Mission 37-A: Intercept the Corporate Forces. After breaking through the final wave of Arquebus Group forces, your last obstacle between the flying city of Xylem and the Vascular Plant is the Closure Sattelite defense systems and the person controlling them: Ayre. To complete your final goal and put an end to the Coral for good, you will be forced to battle your Rubiconian comrade. Mission 39-A: Shut Down the Closure Satellites for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Shut Down The Closure Satellites Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

When it comes to the weapons you want to use here, there are a few strong options that you can use with a few that I would recommend you bring with you no matter what build you decide to use. First is either the HI-16: GU-Q1 or HI-18: GU-A2 Pulse Guns. These two weapons can nullify Ayre’s shield defenses and breaking the shield will cause an instant stagger, meaning that quickly breaking the shield lowers the amount of time she has to hit you with protected damage and gives you more time to get Direct Hit damage. In addition to this weapon, you should also bring the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker thanks to its massive damage potential, especially when the boss is staggered. For the rest of the build, the VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher is great at punching through the shield if you are able to land a shot and yets off a powerful electric discharge that helps greatly in filling the ACS stun meter. The SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon can also do massive damage if it hits a stunned enemy.

The SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotgun can be used to great effect if you are able to get in close to Ayre. A direct shot with this weapon can almost instantly stagger a non-shielded Ayre and can even do decent shield damage. If you’d rather have something to help keep up pressure while at a distance, I suggest the DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Gatling Gun. A fast-firing behemoth with a lot of ammo, the Gatling Gun won’t fill up the ACS meter as quickly as some of the other choices but it can provide constant damage which will make it difficult for Ayre to recover some of her ACS. Given her speed, players might find themselves a distance away from Ayre at points in the battle and the Gatling Gun can help keep up the pressure as you try to get close.

This entire mission is the boss fight against your longtime ally, Ayre the Rubiconian, who now controls an IBIS series C-weapon AC. She uses several Coral weapons and has movement that no other enemy in the entire game has. While she does have aspects of her moveset that are fully unique, there are some aspects that are taken from other bosses. The most important is her pulse shield, similar to the one that BALTEUS uses all the way back in Chapter 1.

A Pulse Shield surrounds Ayre during the opening moments of the battle and is the first line of defense you need to get through in order to deal damage to her AC. Her arsenal of weapons includes Coral-infused missile launchers, a Coral Blade, and a Coral Laser Rifle as her primary weapons. Something you will quickly realize about Ayre is she is extremely quick, making her difficult to keep track of and get a clear shot. Your best chance to get good hits on Ayre is after she uses and misses the attacks with her Blade. The long wind-up and just as long recovery from the attack give you the perfect chance to deal damage if you are able to avoid the swing.

Use your Pulse Gun to quickly cut through the bubble shield. When the shield breaks, Ayre will be staggered and stand still for a decent amount of time so you should switch to your Pile Bunker and get a charged attack on her to deal massive Direct Hit damage. If you brought in the Stun Needle Launcher, immediately follow up with a shot from the weapon after landing the Pile Bunker shot since the charged hit will also stun Ayre for a brief time. If she powers up her Pulse Shield again, just switch back to your Pluse Gun and cut through the energy the same way you did before. A Gatling Gun, ZIMMERMAN, or Stun Needle will also be very helpful here as they can keep pressure on the shield and Ayre if your Pulse Gun overheats.

Once she reaches her second phase, Ayre will unlock several new moves. These additions include the ability to teleport short distances while also creating a chain of Coral explosions through her path. She also gets a move similar to a move used by one of the most difficult bosses from FromSoftware’s previous outing, Elden Ring. Malenia, Goddess of Rot, had a move where she would hover in the air while close to herself would swoop down to attack you, followed by her coming down to deal the final strike. Ayre has a move just like that as she will make Coral copies of herself as she does certain moves.

She gains a new attack with her Coral Blade where she lingers in the air to charge a swing. While she is in the air, Coral clones will attack you with similar but weaker melee attacks before she comes in with her own attack. She can also transform into an aircraft form and quickly head to the edge of the arena while shooting lasers around herself as she goes to the outside. As Ayre circles the area, she will make a number of Coral copies they will all swoop back into the arena and try to hit you. When the real Ayre returns to the arena, she will immediately spin around while still in the air and fire a concentrated Coral beam at you.

It is these two moves where Ayre can create copies of herself that are the most dangerous because they can be overwhelming, but they are also the best chance to take an opening to hit her and stagger her. When she goes up into the air to charge her Blade swing, you can boost towards her and hit a weapon of choice to deal massive damage to her ACS. Also, after she concludes her attack as an aircraft and fires the laser, she is left open for a while if you are able to dodge the attack so also use this as a chance to deal damage. When she is stunned, just repeat the process from before do it all again at most one more time and you will defeat Ayre.

With Ayre defeated, the Xylem will crash into the Vascular Plant, igniting all the Coral across Rubicon. This brings the end to the Coral Wars and creates the legend of the Fires of Raven.

Once Ayre is defeated, Mission 39-A: Shut Down the Closure Satellites will be complete! This will also unlock the Fires of Raven Achievement and Trophy!

MISSION REWARDS:

550,000 Credits (COAM)

New Game+

This concludes the guide for Mission 39-A: Shut Down the Closure Satellites. This will unlock the Fires of Raven ending and lead you into New Game+. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.