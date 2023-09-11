Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – New Game Plus Mode Explained

A FromSoftware staple is the New Game+ feature which allows you to experience their games all over again with the gear, upgrades, and levels you have earned in your first playthrough and this is no different in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Once you have unlocked your first ending, you will have the chance to battle the many threats on Rubicon again with a better master of your AC. This New Game+ mode isn’t just something that allows you to play the game again, however. This mode also has many exclusive items and even completely unique missions that players who want to fully experience the new mecha title will need to play. This guide will explain to players how the New Game+ mode works in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

New Game Plus Explained In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The New Game+ mode will begin instantly after completing a playthrough and the ending cutscene ends. You will be able to replay missions that you played in your first playthrough and can go through the game’s story again while retaining all of your AC weapons and parts as well as your saved AC Data, Credits, OS Upgrades, Combat Logs, and Arena standings. The difficulty will be increased like regular New Game+ modes but one of the most defining aspects of this New Game+ is the new story threads that appear in your second and third playthrough with new choices and missions appearing throughout the game.

There are a total of 11 brand-new missions that you can play across New Game+ and New Game++ with some of these missions requiring you to make specific choices throughout the game. Some missions also have alternative versions of missions, taking past missions that you previously played and adding in a few differences that introduce new story details and enemy encounters.

Along with the differences in missions, there are a few weapons and parts that are also exclusive to New Game+ and New Game++. There are 7 Parts and 7 Weapons exclusive to New Game+. New Game++ also adds 5 weapons in New Game++ via New Game++ exclusive Part Containers and the Arena. Speaking of the Arena, there are also new Arena battles added across both New Game+ and New Game++.

Even after New Game++, you will be able to play through the game once again, but you will have had the chance to play each mission the game has on offer.

