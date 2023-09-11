Here’s Why A “Certain Building” Isn’t In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

One of the biggest reasons Insomniac Games crushed bringing Spider-Man to the PS4 for a new take on his life was how the game made you feel like being Spidey. An excellent example of this was the ability to go and swing around New York. While other gamers featuring the superhero could swing around a city, it never felt like you were truly in control and were just “going through the motions” to get you from one spot to the next. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will undoubtedly improve that feeling, even if something is missing in New York as you swing around it.

As you likely remember, Insomniac Games is expanding what you can do in the upcoming sequel via where you can go. For example, you can go to Queens and Coney Island for the first time. However, if you wished to take a picture of the heroes next to the Chrysler Building, you’ll be out of luck. Because just like in the spinoff game featuring Miles Morales, the team couldn’t work out a deal with the owners of the Chrysler Building copyright to get the landmark in the title, as noted by PSU. That’s right. There’s a copyright with the Chrysler Building, meaning you need to pay to see it in video games and other media. That’s unexpected in many ways, and we didn’t even know such a thing was possible.

Regardless of the building being MIA in New York, gamers will have plenty to do in the sequel. Not the least is because the whole city is about to be thrown into a hunt! Specifically, Kraven The Hunter is being an army to comb through New York City and attempt to find him worthy prey. If not obvious, he wants the various superheroes and supervillains who call the city home, and it’ll be up to Peter Parker and Miles Morales to stop them.

Thanks to their “true unity” in this game, there will be numerous ways to get the job done. You’ll be able to swap between one to the other within missions in key sections, and you’ll get to do tag-team moves for the first time. Plus, both of them are getting upgrades on the moves they already had. That doesn’t even mention the Symbiote Suit, which will give Peter more aggressive and powerful moves to use against foes. All in all, you’ll likely not notice a missing building, thanks to all the bad guys and events you’ll be swinging to.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives on PS5 on October 20th.