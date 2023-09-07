Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Fully Shows Off The Lizard

One of the things that made Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man title so good was that it fully embraced the mythos of the comics and other media and created something fresh through it. In this case, we didn’t start with Peter Parker just becoming Spider-Man; he had been it for eight years, and they kicked off the game by him finally taking down Kingpin. But he was merely the first of several villains to appear in the title, and that meant lots of boss fights to enjoy. With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the way, many hope the boss encounters are just as enticing.

To that end, Insomniac Games has been posting several character posters on Twitter, and the latest one is of The Lizard:

Outside of Kraven the Hunter and Venom, The Lizard is the only other confirmed villain for the game. We saw him in the gameplay reveal trailer in which Kraven’s army is after him, and both Peter and Miles have to team up to get to him first. In the comics, Dr. Curt Connors was working on an experiment that eventually had him turn into The Lizard. When he enters that form, he goes purely animalistic and doesn’t listen to reason. There have been various versions of The Lizards over the years, and with this upcoming version, it’s clear Insomniac Games wanted to go with a very primal and raw version of the character.

The question will be, “How do the Spider-Men deal with The Lizard?” and “What does Kraven want with him?” There’s also, “Will Peter try to cure Dr. Connors?” We slightly know Kraven’s motivation, as he sees New York, with its wealth of heroes and villains, as the “perfect hunting grounds” to test his skills. But who all is on his list is unknown. There have been teases of other characters who might show up, including the return of Black Cat, but that’s unconfirmed as of yet.

Another wild card in this is that Peter Parker wears the Venom suit when he goes after The Lizard. As shown in the trailers, the suit is negatively influencing Peter, and it’s possible he might not be so kind to both The Lizard and Kraven due to its “sway” over him. We know Venom will make a full debut in the game. It’s just a question of how long into the story until the true symbiote host reveals itself.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives on PS5 on October 20th.