Lies of P Trophies Leaked Online

It’s a solid couple of months of video game releases, with some players just getting into Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3; there’s another game in the works that is heading our way soon. If you are looking for a new soulslike experience, you can prepare for Lies of P this month. The game is in the works from development teams Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio. But today, it looks like the list of trophies for the game has managed to find its way out online well ahead of the game’s official release date.

Thanks to Powerpyx, we know that Lies of P will feature a total of 43 trophies, which breaks down to 1 platinum, 3 gold, 13 silver, and 26 bronze. Of course, you can view the full trophies listed within the Powerpyx website, but you will want to be careful as the game will potentially spoil some of the game narrative for you. As a result, if you’re looking to enjoy this game without anything to ruin the campaign experience, you might want to just hold off from looking into the trophy descriptions. Regardless, if you don’t mind the spoilers, you’ll get a heads up of some of the objectives you’ll need to complete, enemy bosses, along with some of the side upgrades you can make to unlock a trophy.

With that said, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Lies of P is a new twist on the children’s tale, Pinocchio. In this game, we’re taking the role of the puppet Pinocchio, who awakens abandoned in a train station within the city of Krat. Here, you have one goal, and that’s to find your master Geppetto. However, between the train station and Geppetto’s location is a city full of calamity and madness. You’ll have to fight off those seeking destruction and blood.

Again, this is a soulslike game, meaning there is a lot of attention on combat. You’ll need to study your opponent to know when to strike and dodge. Since our main protagonist is a puppet, you’ll be able to equip different mechanical arms with gadgets. This will further aid you in fighting off enemies, ranging from using a grappling hook to a flamethrower. You’ll be able to make necessary adjustments to best deal with whatever enemy is in your way.

With a branching narrative system, you will find your decisions will lead you to a specific ending or event. That means you’ll have some replay value if you want to unlock all the possible endings. Again, Lies of P is launching into the marketplace on September 19, 2023. When the game is released, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the game below.