Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Download Size Leaked

If you’re after Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming expansion pass, Phantom Liberty, you better be sure you have enough storage space. Today, a new leak has surfaced online highlighting what players will look at for a download size. According to the latest reports, players will find the game expansion at about 32 GB of storage space. That’s not too bad, but you will also need to factor in the download size of the actual Cyberpunk 2077 base game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will arrive later this month, so while we don’t have an official confirmation, thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re discovering 32 GB of storage space is what you’ll need to tack on. This might not be too hefty of a download if you either already have your Cyberpunk 2077 video game installed or if you give it an installation before the Phantom Liberty expansion launches. Unfortunately, this will only be an expansion release for the latest-generation platforms. That might also be a good thing since Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough launch into the marketplace when it landed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

But again, since this is just a supposed leak rumor, you might want to take this information lightly. We’re still waiting for CD Projekt Red to make some confirmations on the download size of the expansion across all supported platforms. Meanwhile, we also know that the Cyberpunk 2077 video game is about to receive a major update. If you haven’t been keeping tabs, Cyberpunk 2077 will have the 2.0 update for the base game. Much like Phantom Liberty, the update is only set for current-generation platforms, which means those on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 are out of luck.

We’re also still waiting on the actual release date for this 2.0 update. Fortunately, we did just receive a report that news on its release date will arrive next week. With this update, players will find several systems improved and tweaked, which could give you an incentive to replay the campaign. For those of you interested in Phantom Liberty, this expansion will be the only one released for Cyberpunk 2077. Players will get to a new questline that opens up midway through the base campaign, so again, it’s likely best to give the game campaign another go if you haven’t just to catch you up on the narrative and gameplay mechanics. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will arrive on September 26, 2023.