CD Projekt Red Reaffirms Why Cyberpunk 2077 Will Only Receive One Expansion

Those of you who were hopeful that CD Projekt Red would support Cyberpunk 2077 with a few expansions are out of luck. When the development team revealed that they would bring out Phantom Liberty into the marketplace, it was shortly met with confirmation that the expansion was the only one to release for the game. It was likely quite a bit of disheartening news for fans of the game. This news would make it especially true for fans who waited for the game to finally arrive and stuck through the rough launch. However, it’s confirmed that we won’t be seeing any new releases outside of Phantom Liberty.

During a recent earnings report, which VGC reported, we’re finding out why exactly the game developers are not interested in giving more expansions onto Cyberpunk 2077. In particular, an investor asked how many sales it would take for Phantom Liberty to convince CD Projekt Red to bring out another game expansion. However, the SVP of business development, Michał Nowakowski, noted that there is no number in mind as the decision was already made that Phantom Liberty would be the only expansion to release.

The reason behind this decision was the fact that this would be the development studio’s last time working with the Red Engine. Instead, going forward, the CD Projekt Red teams will be working with the Unreal Engine. That is resulting in the conclusion of Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion release. Of course, we know that the developers are bringing out another game installment within the Cyberpunk 2077 franchise. However, there are no details quite yet to reveal about what this new installment will offer.

Regardless, those who want to jump back into Night City will have a new reason for next month. We know that Phantom Liberty will come out on September 26, 2023. When that date rolls around, and we get our hands on Liberty City, it will also come with a revamp to several systems within the game. We even have a report today that goes over some of the features and revamps that will come in the game.

Unfortunately, while Cyberpunk 2077 launched on last-generation platforms, this upcoming expansion won’t be available on those consoles. Instead, this game expansion will be released exclusively on the latest-generation platforms. That means you’ll need to have the game available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or the PC platform.