Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Game Director Explains Features, Revamps & More

I’m sure quite a few upcoming games are already marked on your calendar. For some of you, Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming expansion might be among the list of upcoming releases you’ll want to take on. While Cyberpunk 2077 failed to deliver the grand launch that fans were expecting, the development team put a hold on everything planned for the game post-launch and instead focused on ensuring the game met its standards. A series of updates later, the developers were able to refocus on an expansion release. Unfortunately, this game is only getting one expansion with Phantom Liberty. However, if you have been waiting for another reason to jump back into Night City, CD Projekt Red is hopeful you’ll have one this coming month. Recently, the game director behind the expansion, Gabe Amatangelo, was interviewed and provided the footage directly on their official Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel.

We’re nearing the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion. This game expansion will revamp and add to the gameplay experience. However, it’s worth pointing out that the narrative is actually set within the base game campaign. That means you will find Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion set during the midway mark of the campaign narrative. For some, that might mean replaying the game all over again to get a feeling of the controls, characters, and setting, especially if you haven’t played this game since it initially launched.

However, there is an option to send players directly to the expansion narrative right from the start. With that said, a few revamps are being made to the game, which might make another playthrough all the more enticing. That includes updating the skill trees, abilities, and even the police system. The police always popping in when you were wanted was something that fans have expressed their frustration over so that’s at least one area we’ll see fans enjoy. Likewise, a new feature being added is the ability to fire weapons while driving. You’ll even see some vehicles with mounted weapons. Meanwhile, Phantom Liberty will open up a new location in Night City. Here, you’ll get Dogtown, which has its own faction to deal with, exclusive gear to pick up, and another main campaign quest to go through, which involves saving the NUSA President.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to launch into the marketplace next month on September 26, 2023. While Cyberpunk 2077 launched on last-generation console platforms, you’ll find that CD Projekt Red is only focusing on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty for the current-generation platforms. This means you’ll only get to enjoy this expansion for the likes of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can watch the interview that goes a bit more into detail on what changes are being made to the game and the features that are implemented in the video we have embedded below.