Are The TMNT Coming To Fortnite?

When it comes to Fortnite, just about everyone who’s a diehard fan looks for clues or inside information about the next collaboration in the game. After all, the character skins are one of the best parts of the game and one of the most profitable. We recently got Ashoka Tano, and there are definitely more on the way. So, what’s the latest rumor that’s being spread around? Well, there’s a thread on Twitter that says the next possible skins will be the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Plus, it’s not just a random guess. They have reasons for thinking that.

First off, within the game’s code is something called “Fungus Ninja,” which has also been translated as “Mutant Ninja,” an obvious reference to the TMNT. But that’s not all they found! Over at Slappy Shores, a manhole cover leading to a “sewer” was found, and it was apparently “making noises.” Then, sometime later, that same area got a pizza shop with some arcade machines. The TMNT live in a sewer, love pizza, and are also a fan of arcade games.

Timing-wise, the leaker said that this collaboration would be perfect because a DLC for their hit arcade title comes out soon, and their recent movie is coming to digital platforms soon as well. Not to mention, they have already had crossovers in other games recently, including Fall Guys.

Still not enough? Well, within the code, there is a perk called “Ninja Training,” there’s a pizza item that’s set to return to the title, and finally, the file size that has these skins is 7MB, which would indicate one outfit, but with some variant options:

Summary of all evidence about TMNT x Fortnite.



First, the codename is FungusNinja which simplifies to MutantNinja. While most codenames don't mean anything, they CAN. For example, PlotTwist ended up being Anakin.



1/5 pic.twitter.com/lHf1OlWsCO — Sam – Fortnite Leaks and Rumours (@leaksxdefiant) August 30, 2023

While this doesn’t confirm that the TMNT is coming to Fortnite, it would be a worthy collaboration if done properly. First of all, the TMNT are still incredibly popular, with them being seen plenty in movies, TV shows, and video games of all types. Second, it would be very easy to make the models for the turtles as they are, most times, the same character, but with small differences to separate them. That could explain why the file size for them is so small.

Plus, bringing in the main turtles could also open up the possibility for Splinter, Shredder, Casey Jones, April O’Neil, and more to appear as time passes. We could even get some special modes dedicated to them and their skills!

But until Epic Games confirms this, you must remember that this is a rumor.