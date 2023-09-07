Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Release Details Will Be Announced Next Week

The Cyberpunk 2077 fan base is waiting on two major releases this month. We know that Phantom Liberty is coming on September 26, 2023. That will give players the game’s first and only expansion. However, that’s not the only major release coming for the game. There is also the big 2.0 update that will revamp the gameplay experience in a big way. Fortunately, this 2.0 update is coming to the base game, so even if you don’t pick up the expansion, there is still a major update that will breathe some new life into the gameplay experience.

Details for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 have already been highlighted quite a bit. CD Projekt Red is making some significant updates to the game to ensure players are able to get a fresh new experience. However, it’s not clear when 2.0 will launch. It looks like we might get this update ahead of the upcoming expansion, but again, just when exactly you’ll get to update your game and take advantage of the 2.0 revamps has yet to be fully revealed. Fortunately, that’s going to change soon.

We should be able to share details about the 2.0 release date next week. Thank you for your patience! https://t.co/BHj77gFc34 — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 7, 2023

CD Projekt Red’s community director, Marcin Momot, has taken to Twitter and answered a fan’s question regarding the 2.0 update drop. According to Marcin, the details about the major 2.0 release update will come out sometime next week. But beyond that, we’ll have to continue to monitor CD Projekt Red’s social media feeds. This update should hopefully go smoothly before the big expansion drop later on within the month. If you didn’t get a look at what 2.0 offers compared to the Phantom Liberty release, there is a graphic comparison highlight you can view right here.

Essentially, the big update will revamp several systems for the game, improve police, redesign skill trees, add vehicle combat, and more. Meanwhile, Phantom Liberty adds a brand new area for players to explore, new weapons, characters, and quests to partake in. Unfortunately, this is the only expansion that will be released for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red recently affirmed that there are no secondary DLC plans for Cyberpunk 2077 afterward, as they are moving their teams to a new game engine. So, if you want more Cyberpunk 2077 content after the expansion, you’ll have to rely on either mods or wait for the sequel installment release from the development team. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for Phantom Liberty in the video we have embedded below.