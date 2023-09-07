Genshin Impact: Vortex Vanquisher Ascension & Stats

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The Vortex Vanquisher is one of the oldest Weapons in Genshin Impact. It was introduced on the fourth Weapon Event Banner alongside the Claymore, The Unforged. Though the Vortex Vanquisher is Zhongli’s signature weapon, it’s definitely not his best. In fact, this Polearm is best for Main DPS characters on teams with Shielders. But overall, the Vortex Vanquisher is a good backup weapon for your characters rather than a necessity.
Since this was a Version 1.1 weapon, you only need materials from Liyue. Aerosiderite comes from the Hidden Palace of Lianshen Formula in Mingyun Village. You’ll also need drops from Treasure Hoarders and Vishaps. Treasure Hoarders are easier to track down than Vishaps, mostly because you can find Treasure Hoarders throughout Teyvat.
Weapon Skill – Golden Majesty
The Vortex Vanquisher increases the wielder’s ATK by a percentage. It also increases Shield Strength by 20%. When landing hits on opponents, the wielder’s ATK will increase by 4% for 8 seconds. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and can occur once every 0.3 seconds. While protected by a shield, the ATK buff increases by 100%. In total, at R0, your character can have their ATK increased by up to 20% without a shield and 120% with a shield.
While the Vortex Vanquisher plays into Polearm characters’ strengths – multiple attacks in a short amount of time – it doesn’t fit cleanly for any one character. Yun Jin will probably get the most out of this Polearm due to her ability to generate shields and her Normal Attack DMG buff from her Elemental Burst. However, the weapon works best for a Main DPS. But because other Polearms cater to their designated character better than the Vortex Vanquisher does to Zhongli, it’s never a frontrunner as a must-have.
Refinement
Each Refinement increases the Shield Strength and ATK buffs. Shield Strength increases by 5% per Refinement, for a max of 40%. The ATK stacks increase by 1% per Refinement, bringing the buff up to 8%. Without a shield and at R5, Vortex Vanquisher can increase the wielder’s ATK by 40%. With a shield, that buff increases to 140%.
Weapon Stats
|Stats by Level
|Base ATK
|2nd Stat – ATK
|Level 1
|46
|10.8%
|Level 20
|122
|19.1%
|Level 40
|235
|27.8%
|Level 50
|308
|32.2%
|Level 60
|382
|36.5%
|Level 70
|457
|40.9%
|Level 80
|532
|45.3%
|Level 90
|608
|49.6%
Ascension Materials
|Ascension 1 – Levels 1 to 40
|5 Grain of Aerosiderite
5 Fragile Bone Shard
3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
10,000 Mora
|Ascension 2 – Levels 41 to 50
|5 Piece of Aerosiderite
18 Fragile Bone Shard
12 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
20,000 Mora
|Ascension 3 – Levels 51 to 60
|9 Piece of Aerosiderite
9 Sturdy Bone Shard
9 Silver Raven Insignia
30,000 Mora
|Ascension 4 – Levels 61 to 70
|5 Bit of Aerosiderite
18 Sturdy Bone Shard
14 Silver Raven Insignia
45,000 Mora
|Ascension 5 – Levels 71 to 80
|9 Bit of Aerosiderite
14 Fossilized Bone Shard
9 Golden Raven Insignia
55,000 Mora
|Ascension 6 – Levels 81 to 90
|6 Chunk of Aerosiderite
27 Fossilized Bone Shard
18 Golden Raven Insignia
65,000 Mora
|Total Ascension Materials
|5 Grain of Aerosiderite
14 Piece of Aerosiderite
14 Bit of Aerosiderite
6 Chunk of Aerosiderite
15 Fragile Bone Shard
23 Sturdy Bone Shard
27 Fossilized Bone Shard
23 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
27 Silver Raven Insignia
41 Golden Raven Insignia
225,000 Mora