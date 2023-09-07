Genshin Impact: Vortex Vanquisher Ascension & Stats

The Vortex Vanquisher is best for Main DPS Polearm characters that rely on Physical DMG. While it is Zhongli's signature weapon, it's not his best.

The Vortex Vanquisher is one of the oldest Weapons in Genshin Impact. It was introduced on the fourth Weapon Event Banner alongside the Claymore, The Unforged. Though the Vortex Vanquisher is Zhongli’s signature weapon, it’s definitely not his best. In fact, this Polearm is best for Main DPS characters on teams with Shielders. But overall, the Vortex Vanquisher is a good backup weapon for your characters rather than a necessity.

Genshin Impact: Best Lyney Build | Genshin Impact: Aqua Simulacra Ascension & Stats | Genshin Impact: The First Great Magic Ascension & Stats | Genshin Impact: Best Lynette Build | Genshin Impact: Hydro Traveler Constellation Guide

Since this was a Version 1.1 weapon, you only need materials from Liyue. Aerosiderite comes from the Hidden Palace of Lianshen Formula in Mingyun Village. You’ll also need drops from Treasure Hoarders and Vishaps. Treasure Hoarders are easier to track down than Vishaps, mostly because you can find Treasure Hoarders throughout Teyvat.

Weapon Skill – Golden Majesty

The Vortex Vanquisher increases the wielder’s ATK by a percentage. It also increases Shield Strength by 20%. When landing hits on opponents, the wielder’s ATK will increase by 4% for 8 seconds. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and can occur once every 0.3 seconds. While protected by a shield, the ATK buff increases by 100%. In total, at R0, your character can have their ATK increased by up to 20% without a shield and 120% with a shield.

While the Vortex Vanquisher plays into Polearm characters’ strengths – multiple attacks in a short amount of time – it doesn’t fit cleanly for any one character. Yun Jin will probably get the most out of this Polearm due to her ability to generate shields and her Normal Attack DMG buff from her Elemental Burst. However, the weapon works best for a Main DPS. But because other Polearms cater to their designated character better than the Vortex Vanquisher does to Zhongli, it’s never a frontrunner as a must-have.

Refinement

Each Refinement increases the Shield Strength and ATK buffs. Shield Strength increases by 5% per Refinement, for a max of 40%. The ATK stacks increase by 1% per Refinement, bringing the buff up to 8%. Without a shield and at R5, Vortex Vanquisher can increase the wielder’s ATK by 40%. With a shield, that buff increases to 140%.

Weapon Stats

Stats by Level Base ATK 2nd Stat – ATK Level 1 46 10.8% Level 20 122 19.1% Level 40 235 27.8% Level 50 308 32.2% Level 60 382 36.5% Level 70 457 40.9% Level 80 532 45.3% Level 90 608 49.6%

Ascension Materials