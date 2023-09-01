Cyberpunk 2077 Graphic Highlights Update 2.0 & Phantom Liberty Differences

Cyberpunk 2077 fans were eager to get their hands on the game when it was first revealed. However, as you know, the game didn’t quite yet the strides that CD Projekt Red initially set out for it. Instead, the developers were forced into scrapping their post-launch plans for Cyberpunk 2077 to ensure that they can deliver enough updates to adjust the base game. With that said, there is finally the upcoming expansion release heading our way for the RPG. Fans who are interested in diving into more content will have Phantom Liberty to enjoy this month. Meanwhile, everyone will get to enjoy the big 2.0 update for the game.

There are two major releases happening for Cyberpunk 2077. You have the Phantom Liberty expansion, but besides that, there is another update planned. This update is a major adjustment to the gameplay, UI, and systems for the game. Fortunately, 2.0 is the update that will make all these significant adjustments that will further be complimented by Phantom Liberty. But even if you don’t get the expansion, the update is coming to the base game. Today, a new graphic was released to highlight the differences between the two releases.

Check out this handy infographic about the main features coming to #Cyberpunk2077 together with the #PhantomLiberty expansion — and the ones that will be added to the game in the free Update 2.0! pic.twitter.com/ky8LBu6rHN — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 1, 2023

As you can see above there is a tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. Within the graphic, you’ll get a lowdown of what’s coming for the free update along with the expansion. Essentially, the free update is making several main adjustments to the gameplay, systems, and UI. So going into the game, you’ll find redesigned skill trees, perks, a revamp in AI combat, cyberware, and police systems, new radio stations and crafting changes. So, the gameplay itself should feel quite a bit different if you only played this game when it first launched.

Meanwhile, there is Phantom Liberty coming which will be a paid expansion. With this expansion you’ll find a new district called Dogtown in Night City, there will be a brand new storyline, characters, quests, gigs, a new relic skill tree, items, and even the level cap increased to 60. Unfortunately, this expansion, along with the update, is only coming to the latest-generation platforms. So you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. As for the expansion release, you’ll find it available on September 26, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion within the video we have embedded below.