Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Tease Update 2.0 With New Epic Combat Footage

There have been some truly massively anticipated video games that captivated players worldwide. The marketing materials and promises have left players counting down the days for some of these games to launch. CD Projekt Red is one development team that managed to gain attention for their Cyberpunk 2077 game, and for years, fans waited for the game to reach the finish line for game development. Unfortunately, once the game did launch into the marketplace, it was quickly torn apart by fans and critics alike.

It was clear that this game was rushed through, as there were a ton of technical issues and poor optimizations. That ultimately led to Sony even taking the game off their digital storefront until CD Projekt Red was able to deliver the product that they promised. Fortunately, the game is in a far better spot than when it was first launched. So now the focus for players and the development team is seeing their expansion launch into the marketplace smoothly. But even if you’re not keen on getting the Phantom Liberty expansion, there is an update that will significantly adjust the gameplay.

⚡️ Experience Night City like never before. More action, more possibilities, more combat options! ⚡️



Take a closer look at some of the new/changed features coming very soon with Update 2.0 or #PhantomLiberty. Starting with: weapons, lots and lots of weapons!



Thank you,… pic.twitter.com/7q9kjFHmNz — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 7, 2023

Today, a new video drop on the official Cyberpunk 2077 X account has provided a new clip showcasing some action-packed combat footage. More specifically, this is footage highlighting the changes that will be coming to the game for Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update. While the paid expansion is coming, and that will add plenty of content for players to enjoy, the 2.0 update is free and landing for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

This update will make quite a few adjustments to the different in-game systems. You’ll find revamps for the UI, UX, police, radio stations, cyberware, combat, skill trees, perks, and more. That will hopefully make the game feel like a major improvement over its initial launch. Again, this update is free for everyone on the specific platforms mentioned. Meanwhile, the paid expansion launches on September 26, 2023. It will also provide a new storyline, quests, and areas, among other gear, to make use of during your journey through Night City. It’s worth noting that this upcoming expansion, Phantom Liberty, is not set to be an epilogue. Instead, you’ll find that the storyline takes place midway into the main campaign. As a result, you might want to give this game another playthrough in order to get used to the new systems.