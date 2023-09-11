Nintendo Industry Insider Offers More Insight On New Console

Nintendo is in an unusual territory. Their Nintendo Switch is in its seventh year of being supported, with no official signs of what’s to come. That has a lot of consumers wondering just when the Nintendo company will be making their grand reveal of the successor console platform. However, a slew of reports surfaced shortly after Gamescom stated that select individuals were given a behind-closed-doors look at the new hardware with examples of the gameplay experience players could expect.

Those reports surfaced online and spread like wildfire. We heard reports of DLSS, 12 GB of RAM, and even gameplay footage was demoed. However, now Nate the Hate, an industry insider who has quite a following, offered their insights. Again, the industry insider reiterated what was mainly already shared online. For example, the industry insider commented on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 4K 60 FPS with far better loading times than what we got on the Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, they commented on the Unreal Engine 5 Matrix demo with ray tracing.

However, it might be that this wasn’t gameplay showcased from native hardware. According to the insider, it could have been a PC with comparable hardware or even developer kits with similar specs to what consumers will receive when the new console releases. Furthermore, March 2024 is a date being tossed around right now, and it’s uncertain what this date means. Nate the Hate suggests that this could be the official reveal date or even the release date for the new console.

We’ve also heard rumors that a Nintendo Direct could happen at some point this week. If that’s the case, there might be quite a few fans hopeful that this might give us our first official look at new hardware. At any rate, there are plenty of questions that would be left for Nintendo to answer. A big one that some players on the Nintendo Switch might have is backward compatibility. The Nintendo Switch was a big hit, and it would be great to see the ability to play our current library of games on the new hardware. For now, it’s purely a waiting game to see when Nintendo is ready to shed some light on the new console. Again, fingers crossed it could be as early as this week if the Nintendo Direct rumors turn out to be true.