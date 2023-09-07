Nintendo Switch Successor Rumored To Feature 12 GB RAM

There is no shortage of rumors and speculation pieces flooding the internet for the video game industry. One of the more recent trends we have seen pop up online was the rampant uploads of different Nintendo Switch successor console details. We’re still waiting for Nintendo to properly unveil this new console despite the ongoing reports from those who have either claimed to have seen the new console or have heard from sources of what it will entail. Despite that, we have yet another industry insider adding fuel to the fire with another spec they heard for the new console.

Again, take this as nothing more than a rumor right now. But one industry insider that has players listening in is Universo. Today on Twitter, a new message went out from the industry insider, which was later translated and reported on Reddit. According to the insider, they have heard more information from sources about what was showcased behind closed doors at Gamescom. Now, if you don’t recall, there were reports of Nintendo showing off the new console to select individuals who attended Gamescom.

We reported on the demos that were apparently highlighted. But today, the insider noted that the DLSS version that was featured in the new console was 3.1 and not 3.5, which was previously highlighted online by reports. Furthermore, it’s noted that ray-tracing would be possible with this new hardware, and the RAM memory for consumer units would be 12 GB. So that has some players anticipating more about the potential power this new device could handle and where it might exceed compared to the current Nintendo Switch offerings.

Regardless, this is nothing more than a rumor right now. Again, reports have been out that this new hardware was demoed to select industry individuals at Gamescom. During this supposedly showcase, there were two demos, which was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, that ran far better than the Wii U and Nintendo Switch. Likewise, it’s said that the other demo was Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5.

With rumors starting to suggest that Nintendo would have a new Direct during this month, we might finally get an official unveiling of this new console. That might now have the full breakdown of what the device has powered it, but we might finally have a first look at the unit and what new features it could provide for consumers.