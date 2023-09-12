Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Bring Down the Xylem Walkthrough | Mission 39-B Guide

In Chapter 5 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, you are forced to choose between either destroying the Coral along with “Cinder” Carla or standing alongside Ayre, the Rubiconian in your head, and ensuring the Coral’s survival by stopping the plans of Carla and her group, The Overseers. If you select Mission 37-B: Eliminate “Cinder” Carla you walk the path alongside Ayre, but the process of stopping the flying city of Xylem from crashing into the Vascular Plant is a lot more difficult than one might think. Even after Carla’s death, you can’t just take control of the vessel since she locked the control center so you need to destroy the ship’s propulsion systems. After destroying several generators in Mission 38-B: Destroy the Drive Block, you are left with just one more objective in Mission 39-B: Bring Down the Xylem. While this seems simple, there is one last job that awaits you here that will put your loyalties to the test. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 39-B: Bring Down the Xylem for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Stay up to date on all of Gameranx’s guides by checking out our Guide Index for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Change Weapons, Colors, and More | AC Customization Explained | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – OS Tuning Explained | All OS Upgrades and Which To Unlock Early | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat the HC Helicopter Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Strider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sulla Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Balteus Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Smart Cleaner Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sea Spider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Play Multiplayer

Bring Down the Xylem Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

At the start of the mission, you will need to destroy two ramjet engines that are propelling the ship forward. This is very simple since all you need to do is follow the two red objectives with the letters “TGT” written in them and hit them with just about any attack to destroy them.

After you destroy the two engines, it would seem that the Xylem is about to fall from orbit, but an unlikely adversary appears. Handler Walter, in his own AC lands on the top of the flying city and confronts for one last battle between owner and hound. Time to pull the leash.

Walter uses extremely powerful weapons, all of them being powered by Coral energy. Despite this strong equipment, all of these parts and weapons are things you can eventually unlock. None of this is boss-exclusive, which means that despite his threatening appearance and the power behind his attacks, Hanler Walter is just another AC Pilot. Because of this, we are going to approach this the same way we go after all the other ACs in the game: Using weapons that can quickly build ACS so that you can stagger Walter and deal heavy Direct Hit damage.

My go-to choices are dual-wield SB-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns and PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker, the former being brought in with you by using the Weapon Bay OS Upgrade. As for your second Back Unit weapon, the SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon or the VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher are smart choices. The Stun Needle Launcher is likely the better option here. Not only does the weapon hit hard but a direct hit will build the Electric Discharge ACS Anomaly effect on the enemy, It is also very effective against Coral shields.

Handler Walter’s AC is completely built with Coral weaponry and parts. His weapon of choice are the IB-C03W1: WLT 011 Coral Rifle, which fires a beam of concentrated Coral energy when charged which he will sweep across the arena to hit you. His other weapons include the IB-C03W3: NGI 006 Coral Missile Launcher and IB-C03W2: WLT 101 Coral Oscillator melee weapon. Arguably the most important tool is the IB-C03W4: NGI 028 Coral Shield which will create a bubble around Walter and absorb a decent amount of damage.

Your main goal is to get in close and hit Walter hard with your shotguns to quickly build his ACS stagger. Be careful when you are close since he also has the Assault Armor OS Expansion that he will use to get you off him if you are smothering him. While his Coral Shield can absorb a decent amount of damage to both his health and ACS meter, getting in close and getting a flush shot with both shotguns will still be effective in building his stagger. As you try to get in he will attempt to swipe at you with either a fully charged Coral Rifle shot or a charged Coral Oscillator swing. Dodge these moves and use the opening to hit his ACS meter hard.

Once you are able to stagger Handler Walter, get in close and hit him with a charged Pile Bunker hit. This will deal over 50% of health damage. He will be able to heal at least once when he gets low on health, so even if you do a massive hit of damage to get him down to low health, he will get a chance to recover. All you need to do here is repeat the process of attacking him with your shotguns and building his ACS meter. If you are able to stun him when he is under 50% health, a single charged hit from your Pile Bunker should close out the fight and Handler Walter will be defeated!

With Handler Walther defeated, the Xylem will fall back into the atmosphere and spare the Coral from its planned destruction. With the scourge of the outsiders pushed off of Rubicon, you have now gained the title of Liberator of Rubicon as a future of the unknown awaits you and Ayre.

Once Handler Walter is defeated, Mission 39-B: Bring Down the Xylem will be complete and the cutscene for the Liberator of Rubicon ending will play!

MISSION REWARDS:

630,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 39-B: Bring Down the Xylem. This will unlock the Liberator of Rubicon ending and lead you into New Game+. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.