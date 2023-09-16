Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Regain Control of the Xylem Walkthrough | New Game++ Mission 36-B Guide

Mission 36-B: Regain Control of the Xylem is the second mission in the final trilogy of levels that are a part of the Alea Iacta Est Ending of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Having escaped from the underground facility known as a Watchpoint Alpha, you awaken on the flying city of Xylem as Handler Walter and “Cinder” Carla enact their plan to destroy the Coral. ALLMIND needs you to stop them by taking control of the Xylem to ensure that Coral Release can occur. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 36-B: Regain Control of the Xylem in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Regain Control Of The Xylem Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Before we jump into any of the main objectives for Mission 36-B: Regain Control of The Xylem, we need to first grab one of the collectibles found in the mission. Right when you first take control of your AC at the start of the level, turn to the left and look down to the floor beneath the platform you standing on. Go to the area that is marked in the first image below to find a Part Container. You will find the IB-C03W3: NGI 006 Coral Missile Launcher inside the container.

Now that you have opened the Part Container, you will need to destroy 6 Parasite modules found throughout the Xylem. Facing the Part Container you just opened, turn to the right and go around the corner to the left. You will see the first Generator near the center of the room. Once you destroy the first Generator, a 4-minute timer will be activated and you will need to destroy all of the Parasite Modules before the time runs out. From the first module, turn to the right (270° on the compass at the bottom of the screen) and boost up to the platform near the ceiling. This is where you will find the second module.

Once both modules in the first area are destroyed, you will gain access to the next room with a blue objective marker pointing you in the direction of the door to the new area. Once through the door, go slightly to the left at around 150° on the compass until you reach the back wall. Turn to the left and go around a corner to find the third Generator. Head back to the door you came through to enter the second room and then boost straight up. Using your Scanner, you should find this Generator close by.

After the first 4 Parasite Modules are destroyed, you will need to go down a hallway towards the objective marker. On the way, look to the right to find a small area on your way. Drop down to this area, you will find the final Part Container in the game. Inside this Container is the IB-C03W4: NGI 028 Coral Shield.

Continue down the hall past the Part Container until you reach a closed partition door. Turn around and start heading back the way you came. Along the way, you will find a Parasite Module on a platform up against a wall. From here, go to the left and continue in the direction to enter the area from. Boost up to the ceiling and you will find the final Parasite Module.

With all of the modules destroyed, the closed partition door I mentioned earlier will now be unlocked. Go through the door to find the Xylem control module which has “Cinder” Carla’s A.I. assistant, “Chatty” Stick uploaded to it to ensure you can’t retake the flying city. He will begin the Control Lockout Protocol to ensure you can’t take the ship. You will notice multiple control boards around the room. They will all start to produce lasers throughout the room and one of them will be marked with a blue objective marker. You will need to fly over to that control system and interact with it to reset Chatty’s lockout protocol, which you can see the progress of via the bar at the top of the screen. You will need to repeat this process multiple times with the controls that you need to interact will firing a laser directly at you as you approach it. After doing this several times, Chatty will surrender. All you need to do from here is interact with the Control System at the center of the room to delete Chatty and finally take control of the flying city of Xylem.

Once you retake the flying city, Mission 36-B: Regain Control of the Xylem will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

380,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 36-B: Regain Control of the Xylem. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 37-C: Coral Release. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.