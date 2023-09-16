Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – MIA Walkthrough | New Game++ Mission 35-B Guide

Mission 35-B: MIA of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is the first mission in Chapter 5 if you find yourself on the path toward the Alea Iacta Est Ending. When you wipe out the leaders of the Vespers in Institute City and make your decision to side with ALLMIND and fake your death, you will need to escape the Depths of Watchpoint Alpha to play your part in the A.I.’s master plan. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 35-B: MIA in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Stay up to date on all of Gameranx’s guides by checking out our Guide Index for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Change Weapons, Colors, and More | AC Customization Explained | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – OS Tuning Explained | All OS Upgrades and Which To Unlock Early | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat the HC Helicopter Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Strider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sulla Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Balteus Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Smart Cleaner Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sea Spider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Play Multiplayer

MIA Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

To gain access to this mission, you will have to have completed every step required to get the Alea Iacta Est ending. This includes playing Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship which will grant you access to other exclusive missions. The main Decision Mission you need to play to get this level after playing Mission 7-B are Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial and Mission 32-B: Eliminate V.III. Having played all the required levels, you will gain access to the alternative version of Mission 34: Reach the Coral Convergence, during which ALLMIND will tell you where to find V.II Snail and will have you eliminate him. Doing this will lock you into the Alea Iacta Est ending and unlock Mission 35-B: MIA.

You will start the mission at the bottom of Depth 2 of Watchpoint Alpha and will need you make your way all the way up the cave system to the exit of the facility. Along the way, the remnants of The Arquebus Group and Balam will be forced to battle against ALLMIND’s forces as you cut through the two corporations along the way.

At the start of the mission, follow the objective marker through the facility until you reach the central cave system. Boost up to the bridge up to the left of the area. Don’t immediately land on the bridge because a huge burst of fire will blast through a tunnel, engulfing all the enemies on the bridge. You can now go through the tunnel that the fire came from to progress further up Depth 2.

Once you go through the door the fire came from, you will enter the room where you battle G5 Iguazu or Coldcall in Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2. As you make your way to the next door, a group of MTs and a Heavy Calvary Unit will attack you. Destroy all of the enemies to unlock the door.

After destroying the Calvary units that attack you, continue making your way up Depth 2. You will reach another closed door with Balam, Arquebus, and ALLMIND forces battling each other. Go into the room to the right of the door you are supposed to go through and drop down an opening on the floor to find G6 Red fighting against enemies. Help him fight against these enemy forces. Once all the other enemies are defeated, he will turn his attention to you. Kill him to get a Gold Combat Log.

Continue to make your way through Depth 2 until you reach the bottom of the elevator of Depth 1. Here you will find the Vesper pilot Pater, controlling a Light Calvary mech. Despite being piloted by a named character, this LC is no different from the others you have battled through the game and you should be able make destroy it easily.

Once Pater is defeated, Mission 35-B: MIA will be complete! You will also unlock the MIA Achievement and Trophy!

MISSION REWARDS:

400,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 35-B: MIA. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 36-B: Regain Control of the Xylem. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.