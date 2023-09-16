Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Eliminate V.III Walkthrough | New Game++ Mission 32-B Guide

If you are on the path toward the Alea Iacta Est Ending in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, you will come across several missions that are exclusive to the progression of this ending. One of these missions that you will unlock during this playthrough and a mission that you will need to finish to continue making your way toward the game’s true ending is Mission 32-B: Eliminate V.III. A former informant for ALLMIND inside the Vesper squad of The Arquebus Group, V.III O’Keeffe has decided to betray the A.I. consciousness. This makes him a target that you must now eliminate. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 32-B: Eliminate V.III in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Eliminate V.III Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

You will need to make a few choices throughout your third playthrough to gain access to this mission since it is exclusively tied to the Alea Iacta Est ending. You will first need to play Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship in Chapter 1. This will provide a few different missions throughout the game but all of them up until you play Coral Export Denial are required to progress so you won’t need to worry about making any additional decisions until you reach Chapter 3. After you complete Mission 25: Defend the Dam Complex, you will be given a choice between Mission 25: Historic Data Recovery and Mission 25-B: Coral Export Denial. You will need to pick the Coral Export Denial Decision Mission. This will be the last decision you need to make as when you reach the Decision Mission between Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns and Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers, Mission 32-B: Eliminate V.III will also be a choice. Select Eliminate V.III to access this mission and also continue down the path to the Alea Iacta Est ending.

The only battle in this mission is against V.III O’Keeffe, so your AC build only needs to worry about taking him out. I suggest taking in 2 SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns as well as PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker as a shoulder weapon you can swap to with the Weapon Bay OS Upgrade. As for your other Back Unit weapon, you can choose any launcher that you want, but some of the more powerful options are the VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher and the SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon.

V.III will engage right at the start of the mission and wields an MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF Burst Rifle for focused and consistent pressure on your AC, a VVC-760PR Plasma Rifle for quick and powerful hits from a variety of distances, and both the BML-F1/P29CNT Container Missile Launcher and Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher. These launchers can send out a large number of rockets at once and have decent tracking which can make them a bit of a hassle to avoid. Along with all of this, V.III also has VP-424 Tetrapod Legs which allow him to float in the air.

Even with this build, O’Keeffe is one of the more simple AC battles in the game and that’s because of his susceptibility to being staggered and his shockingly low health. A volley from the SONGBIRDS and a single hit from both your ZIMMERMANs can stagger O’Keeffe instantly. If you can land a fully charged Pile Bunker attack, you will deal around 60% of V.III’s total health in Direct Hit damage. Even though he does have Repair Kits for when he gets low on health, it is possible for you to completely skip these repairs and cut him down in a single strike. If he does get his heals in, it’s not too much to worry about because all you need to do is stagger him again and you should be able to make quick work of him.

Once V.III is dead, Mission 32-B: Eliminate V.III will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

320,000 Credits (COAM)

