Starfield: How To Complete ‘Deputized’ | Quest Walkthrough

Branching out from UC Space in Starfield will allow you to join the legendary Freestar Rangers, but is it something you should do?

Exploring the vast stellar scenes of Starfield is a rush like no other. Every second you spend aboard your ship or planetside has the potential to lead you down a rabbit hole of adventure, questing, and intrigue. You never know when you’ll be asked for help, and sometimes, this can lead to entire storylines unfurling before your eyes.

Deputised is the first quest in the Freestar Rangers quest line. It is here you will prove your worth as a vigilant, law-keeping spacefarer. Whilst not as cushy as the UC, the Freestar Collective is a funky bunch well worth interacting with. In this guide, we will walk you through how to become a Ranger.

How To Start ‘Deputized’

Deputized is the first quest in the string, and if you want to get your mitts on it, you are going to have to do a small preliminary quest. Head to Akila – the capital of the Freestar Collective. Once you enter the city you will quickly find that the local GalBank is being robbed. This starts the ‘Job Gone Wrong’ quest, which we have a full guide on.

Once you have completed that quest, the Marshal will ask you to head to The Rock and meet with one of his Rangers, Emma Wilcox. Emma is hesitant to let you join the rangers without some sort of induction, and no, stopping a bank robbery and saving hostages doesn’t count. Emma will ask that you go to the nearby ‘Mission Board’ and complete a bounty.

Completing A Bounty For Emma

If you have been playing Starfield for any length of time, you have likely bumped into various Mission Boards. These provide procedurally generated content for players to complete and are generally a solid way to kill some time, make credits, and role-play. The Ranger’s Mission Board is slightly different, as they are all themed around being a bit of a cowboy (in space).

From what we could gather, all the bounties on offer are kill, hunt, or rescue missions, which if we are being perfectly honest, are the most fun. You can pick as many as you like (we took them all and got sidetracked for about an hour). Once you have completed one of them, head back to The Rock and talk to Emma again for some congratulations and introductions.

Becoming A Freestar Ranger

With your bounty complete Emma will take you to see the Marshal…again. The Marshal will ask a few questions before handing you a badge, some ammo, and a fancy new revolver. With all of this in hand, you will be tasked with heading to Waggoner Farm and dealing with a bit of a dispute. We recommend stocking up on ammo and medical supplies as this mission can get pretty gruelling.

Head To Waggoner Farm

Head back to your ship and travel to Waggoner Farm using the ‘Set Course’ command. Once there, take in the sights and talk to Mikaela Waggoner. She will inform you that a few suspicious folks came by not too long ago and offered to buy her farm. The farm wasn’t for sale, and the group didn’t take it too well. They dropped some thinly veiled threats before heading towards the nearby valley. Mikaela wants you to track them down and deal with the ruffians.

Tracking Down The Ruffians

Tracking down the ruffians is not particularly difficult as your tracker will keep you on the straight and narrow. Not only that, you are entering a straight and narrow canyon/valley. There are some things to be wary of, however. Firstly, there are a fair few enemies along this trail. These range from Sunflower Bugs, to large Octomaggots, and even automated defence turrets. As you get closer you will also come across traps like mines.

Keep your eyes peeled, take your time, and deal with each threat individually. The last thing you want to do is gain a lot of aggro and then step on a mine. Once you have navigated the canyon you will find the Ruffian’s camp.

Dealing With The Ruffians

You can freely enter the camp without triggering a fight. Once you approach their leader, however, you will be forced into a conversation. It is at this point you will realise there is no peaceful way to resolve this dispute. They are here for unknown reasons, and they are not very happy with the current state of affairs. Bloodshed is the only way forward.

This fight is pretty standard. Once the conversation is over, retreat to cover to avoid being riddled with bullets from the 5 or 6 enemies who are ready and waiting. Pick off the basic enemies first as they go down without much hassle. The Leader is a bit tougher, however. Bring out your strongest gun and stun-lock him to death.

Loot his body to retrieve a Slate. Read it and report to Emma.

Reward

Finally, it’s time to inform Mikaela that the threat has been dealt with. Fast Travel to your ship and then exit to save time. Mikaela will thank you for your help and you will receive the following rewards:

5000 Credits

250 EXP

You will then automatically begin the next quest, which requires you to head back to The Rock on Akila.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.