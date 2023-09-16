The Coral is a key component of the story in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. This highly sought-after resource is at the center of all the conflicts between the many different factions present on the titular planet and when you start to see enemies that utilize Coral in their machines and weapons, it is easy to see why so many people are willing to kill and die for it. Throughout the game, there is a collection of Coral Weapons that allow you to harness its power, delivering devastating power against your enemies. These aren’t items that can simply be bought from the shop, so allow me to show you where and how to get them. This guide will show players how to get all of the Coral Weapons in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

How To Get All Coral Weapons In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

There are a total of 6 Coral Weapons found in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and all of them can be found or unlocked in New Game++ at the earliest. That is because most of the weapons are found behind content exclusive to the true ending known as the Alea Iacta Est Ending. In total 5 Coral Weapons are found in Alea Iacta Est missions while the final weapon can only be unlocked by reaching Hunter Rank 15 which requires you to collect all of the Combat Logs in the game. You can find Gameranx’s guide on how to unlock all of the endings in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which includes a step-by-step guide to how to access the Alea Iacta Est missions here. Below is a breakdown of where to find all of the Coral Weapons.

IA-C01W6: NB-Redshift Coral Rifle

This Coral Weapon is a reward that you get for beating the first of the 3 final Arena battles under the Analysis section which is unlocked during New Game+. You only gain access to these missions if you are on the Alea Iacta Est path. So make sure you have played the first 2 endings of the game and then select the Decision Mission called Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponzied Mining Ship in Chapter 1. This will start you on the path to the final ending. If you are on the path, you will unlock the Classified Subject 51-101 R: AC STEEL HAZE Arena Analysis Battle after completing Mission 14: Ocean Crossing. Defeat this AC in the arena to unlock this Coral Weapon. NOTE: The final 3 Analysis Battles will be locked when you complete a playthrough, meaning that you will need to go down the path of the true ending in a subsequent playthrough to gain access to them again so make sure you play these missions before you beat the game.

IA-C03W1: WLT 011 Coral Rifle

Just like the previous Coral Weapon, this Rifle is unlocked by defeating the second-to-last Analysis Arena battle. Luckily, there are no choices or Decision Missions that you need to make to ensure you stay on the right path. If you just keep playing the game as normal after playing Mission 7-B, you will be able to unlock this battle. After you complete either Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squad or Mission 22: Destroy the Special Forces Craft, you will gain access to the Classified Subject 51-201 W: AC IB-C03: HAL 826 Arena Analysis Battle. Destroy this AC to unlock the second Coral Rifle. NOTE: The final 3 Analysis Battles will be locked when you complete a playthrough, meaning that you will need to go down the path of the true ending in a subsequent playthrough to gain access to them again so make sure you play these missions before you beat the game.

IA-C01W7: ML-Redshift Coral Oscillator

Finally, the Redshift Coral Oscillator is unlocked by defeating Classified Subject —— -: AC ECHO, which is the final battle in the Arena. Continue through the Alea Iacta Est path from before. When you reach Chapter 3 and are faced with the Decision between Mission 26: Historic Data Recovery and Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial, pick Coral Export Denial to ensure that you continue down the true ending path. If you do this, the final Arena battle will be unlocked after you complete Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2. Defeat the AC known as ECHO in the Arena to unlock this Coral Weapon. NOTE: The final 3 Analysis Battles will be locked when you complete a playthrough, meaning that you will need to go down the path of the true ending in a subsequent playthrough to gain access to them again so make sure you play these missions before you beat the game.

IA-C03W3: NGI 006 Coral Rocket Launcher

This Coral Weapon is found in a Part Container during Mission 36-B: Regain Control of The Xylem. To reach this mission, just like all the previous Coral Weapons, you will need to go down the path to reach the Alea Iacta Est ending. Once you complete these steps and beat Mission 35-B: MIA, you will reach Mission 36-B: Regain Control of the Xylem. Right at the start of the level turn to the left and look down off your platform to the floor below. Head to the area that is marked in the first image below to find this Part Container. You will find the IB-C03W3: NGI 006 Coral Missile Launcher.

IA-C03W4: NBI 028 Coral Shield

The Coral Shield is found in another Part Container in the same mission as the weapon above, Mission 36-B: Regain Control of The Xylem. After getting the first Part Container, progress further into the mission and destroy the first 4 of the Parasite Modules. Once all 4 of them are destroyed, you will need to go down a hallway towards the objective marker. On the way, look to the right to find a small area on your way. Drop down to this area, you will find the final Part Container in the game. Inside this Container is the IB-C03W4: NGI 028 Coral Shield.

IA-C03W2: WLT 101 Coral Oscillator

This final Coral Weapon is a reward for collecting every Combat Log collectible in the entire game. This will also reward you with the Combat Log Collector Achievement and Trophy. You can find guides on where to find all of the Combat Logs in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon broken down by Chapter below.

Once you have the final Combat Log, you will reach Hunter Rank 15 and will get the second Coral Oscillator.

