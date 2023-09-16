Starfield: How To Find The ‘Infinite Money Puddle’

Starfield is a big game, and that means there are a few exploitable bugs scattered around the galaxy. One such bug is the 'money puddle'.

When you first start out in Starfield, you will be practically penniless with very few ways to quickly earn cash. The more you explore, loot, and do, however, the money you will inevitably rake in. Here’s the thing though – what if infinite money was just a planet a way? What if you could fill your coffers to bursting with very little effort?

This is where glitches come in. Every game under the sun comes with some form of exploitative glitch, and Bethesda Game Studios are well known for them in fact. With a bit of finagling, you can make bank. This glitch isn’t going to be around forever, so if you want to reap the benefits, you better do so quickly. In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to do it.

How To Get Infinite Money In Starfield

Bethesda has an interesting way of storing shop inventories in their games. Basically, they put a hidden chest somewhere in the world – usually in an inaccessible place. Every now and then, however, they don’t properly hide them. This was the case in Skyrim, and it’s the case here in Starfield as well.

The idea is simple: find an infinitely respawning shopkeeper’s inventory, loot the entire stash, and sell everything for profit. It’s easy on paper, and it’s almost as easy in practice. To pull off this bounty-free crime, you need to do the following:

Head To Akila City

Go To Shepherd’s General Store

Approach the nearby puddle

Shift into third-person

Crouch

This should bring up a list of items that can be taken without incurring any criminal record. Clear the place out and sell them. If you want to be especially sinister, you can even sell them back to Shepherd himself.

Since shop inventories restock every 24 hours, you can repeat this indefinitely for quick and easy cash. The only downside is that you will likely max out your carry capacity, making it awkward to move.

If you want to make even more money, be sure to sell your goods to vendors who give you bonuses to sale prices. For example, selling to UC vendors after you’ve become a UC citizen.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.