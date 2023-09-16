After playing through Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon at least two times, facing every boss in the game, and seeing just about everything that you can in FromSoftware’s mecha title, the final boss standing between you and the game’s Alea Iacta Est ending is ALLMIND. The cold and calculating A.I. has deemed you no longer necessary to their plan and has taken the consciousness of G5 Iguazu to aid in your destruction. With everything you have gone through so far, it’s time to put a permanent end to the conflicts of Rubicon. This guide will tell players how to defeat The ALLMIND Boss Fight in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

How To Beat The ALLMIND Boss Fight In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

My go-to choice is dual-wield SB-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns. Not only will these weapons put Walter from an empty ACS meter to around 90% full meter if used up close, but they also work really well alongside the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker, which I would also suggest you bring with you by using the Weapon Bay OS Upgrade. Your fourth weapon can really be anything you want, it could be another hard-hitting arm weapon that you switch to like you will with the Pile Bunker or a shoulder cannon like the SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon. The VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher is also a great choice here since not only does the weapon hit hard but a direct hit will build the Electric Discharge ACS Anomaly effect on the enemy,

At the start of Mission 37-C: Coral Release, you will need to battle ALLMIND in their MIND GAMMA AC, a medium build mech that uses the 44-142 KRSV Multi Energy Rifle and an MG-014 LUDLOW Machine Gun as their Arm Weapons

The other ACs that battle alongside ALLMIND are really easy to take out since a single hit from the dual ZIMMERMANs will instantly stagger them. Following up with either another blast from the shotguns or a Pile Bunker/Stun Needle hit will quickly cut down their health. There are a total of 4 ACs alongside ALLMIND, so I suggest that you Assault Boost toward these ACs and quickly destroy them. If you are efficient, you should be able to get rid of all 4 of them in under 30 seconds due to the damage output of your gear and their low health. You will need to keep in mind ALLMIND dashing around and firing at you with the Multi Energy Rifle as well as watch for some missiles, but you should be able to take out the support units and leave the battle as a 1-on-1. The first AC ALLMIND has very little health, a bit less than some other ACs you’ve fought throughout the game. A single hit with both ZIMMERMANs and a fully charged Pile Bunker will be able to take out most of her health. From this point the rest of the phase is simple. Get a few more clean hits and you will destroy this AC.

Once her first phase is destroyed, she will summon a second AC with improved weaponry along with more health and defensive capabilities than the previous unit. She will also bring with her 2 Sea Spiders in their second phase form from back in Chapter 2’s Mission 14: Ocean Crossing. This situation seems extremely dire, but there are facts that work in your favor here. Firstly, the Sea Spiders have much less health than their early-game counterpart and can stunned quickly and easily. With the gear that I have suggested, you should be able to take down a Sea Spider in a single stagger. The second aspect of this fight that is helpful to you is that Ayre arrives piloting her AC, ECHO. Ayre will be able to divide attention away from you as you take out the two Sea Spiders. As I said, you should be able to take down these Sea Spiders quickly due to their lower health and susceptibility to being staggered. Hitting the Spiders with both ZIMMERMANS, a charged Pile Bunker, and your Back Unit should be able to destroy the former boss in a single go, especially if Ayre’s A.I. decides to throw in a random Coral Missile for good measure. This will ALLMIND alone to battle against both you and Ayre.

ALLMIND’s second AC has a few laser weapons that can send out a volley of attacks in a line that you will need to dodge. They also use a Plasma Blade as a melee weapon. With your ZIMMERMANs and Ayre’s own Coral-infused weaponry, stagger ALLMIND is easy, giving you the chance to hit the boss with charged Pile Bunker hits and even follow up with your Back Unit weapon as a combo. If your Back Unit is the Stun Needle Launcher, this will even build up the Electric Discharge ACS Anomaly to deal unavoidable damage. At around 50% health, Iguazu will lose his composure and begin to go wild. ALLMIND will begin to to teleport short distances around the arena, making them much harder to hit and will also gain a new claw-like Light Wave Blade attack. Because there are several blades that come out of ALLMIND’s hand, this move can be a little difficult to dodge. Despite this improved speed and new attack, all you need to do is continue the pressure alongside Ayre and deal heavy damage whenever you get a stagger by filling ALLMIND’s ACS meter. You will need to repeat this process a decent amount of times due to ALLMIND’s health pool, but staggering is so easy against this boss that it shouldn’t be a challenge and will just take a bit of time. Just keep repeating the stagger and damage strategy until you destroy ALLMIND.

Once you defeat ALLMIND, you will see the Alea Iacta Est Ending and unlock the Alea Iacta Est Achievement and Trophy! If you have played all of the possible missions throughout the game, you will also unlock the Stargazer Achievement and Trophy!

