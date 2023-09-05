Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Attack the Old Spaceport Walkthrough | Mission 23 Guide

asdf This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 22: Attack the Old Spaceport for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Attack The Old Spaceport Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

At the start of the mission, you will be standing on a snowy cliff overlooking the Spaceport. Before moving, look to your right at another cliffside with a structure on top of it which is shown in the first image below. Once you go over there, you will find two PCA LC mechs, each one carrying a Silver Combat Log. Eliminate both of them to get these two collectibles.

Once you get the two Combat Logs here, look back over the Spaceport towards the metal towers. There is another cliffside on the other side of the port, circled in the first image below. Head over there to find another enemy carrying a Silver Combat Log.

Now that you have all of the Combat Logs, it’s time to move on to the mission’s main objectives. There are three targets found around the area, marked around the level. At each location, you will find at least one docked PCA Warship. Head for the bridge of each Warship and attack it to completely destroy the ship.

Once all of the Warships are destroyed, you will be told to Resupply before PCA reinforcements arrive. Once you do, multiple PCA LC mechs will make their way to the top of the tower at the center of the Spaceport. Use a catapult to launch yourself up here and then take all of the mouth. Another group of LCs will arrive before two more PCA Warships arrive. Target the bridges of these ships just like the ones that were docked at the station and you are then ready to face the PCA’s last line of defense.

After defeating the final Warship flying into the area, the final wave will arrive: 2 PCA Special Forces AC Pilots. These pilots, known as PCA 1st Lieutenant and PCA Captain, have multiple rocket launchers on their shoulders and are both carrying shields. The Captain has a rifle and the 1st Lieutenant has a Laser Blade. Before the battle begins, Vesper pilot V.IV Rusty arrives to aid you in the battle. Since the battle is 2-on-2, you can easily divide the two enemies between you and Rusty. Pick one of the enemies to focus on and let Rusty deal with the other one. Once you’ve destroyed your target, you and Rusty can quickly overwhelm the remaining AC pilot.

When both AC pilots are defeated, a moment will be interrupted by Ayre telling you that a signal is approaching. The signal turns out to be a weapon known as the Ice Worm. This boss will tear through the area and destroy the remains of the Spaceport. You can’t damage the Ice Worm, so you must simply survive for some time and then a cutscene will play.

When the cutscene concludes, Mission 23: Attack the Old Spaceport will be completed! You will also unlock the A New Threat Achievement and Trophy.

MISSION REWARDS:

100,000 Credits (COAM)

Bonus Credit Pay depending on the number of enemies eliminated

B-Rank Mercenaries unlocked in the Arena

This concludes the guide for Mission 23: Attack the Old Spaceport. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 24: Eliminate “Honest” Brute. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.