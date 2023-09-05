Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Eliminate “Honest” Brute Walkthrough | Mission 24 Guide

While all of the different factions have been at each other’s throats throughout Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, a new threat has presented itself and forced vendettas and rivalries to be put aside to take it down. Mission 24: Eliminate “Honest” Brute is unlocked after meeting the Ice Worm at the end of the Mission 23: Attack the Old Spaceport. “Cinder” Carla tells you that she has a secret project that could help punch a hole through the monster’s shields. The only problem is that a pilot named “Honest” Brute betrayed RaD and took her plans with him. He’s hiding out in Grid 012 and its your job to take him out and get the plans for the laser cannon that is your only hope of taking out the Ice Worm. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 23: Eliminate “Honest” Brute for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Eliminate “Honest” Brute Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Once you load in you will immediately notice just how broken down and in disrepair Grid 012 is. Small circular platforms barely held up, the bridges that once connected them long gone. You will need to descend down through the Grid, platform by platform, with the sky surrounding each area littered with drones and the platforms themselves having many MT and TOYBOX mechs.

Continue to make your way down into Grid 012 until you reach the area that has several lasers guarding the area. All of these lasers are connected to a cannon that will fire at you if you touch the laser. Looking down to the laser-covered area, you will see a left and a right platform. On the left platform, you will find a Part Container in the area shown in the photos below. Inside this container is the WB-0010 Double Trouble Chainsaw Left Arm weapon.

On the same platform, you can find a TOYBOX mech carrying a Bronze Combat Log.

Go to the right platform that is slightly above the previous platform to find two more TOYBOX mechs, also carrying Bronze Combat Logs.

Now its time to make your way to the next area. Go past all the lasters and drop down to the platform shown below. Before you progress across, go to the area to the right, shown in the center image below. Follow this path all the way to the end to find another Part Container. Inside is the BC-06-00 12345 Booster Part.

Back at the start of this platform, you will find a Tetrapod MT carrying a Silver Combat Log.

Follow the objective marker towards the interior of Grid 012. You will need to pass through a bubble shield before making your way inside. Just outside the entrace inside the bubble is another TOYBOX mech carrying a Bronze Combat Log.

Going Deeper Into Grid 012

Once inside you will need to drop through a room once again heavily guarded by lasers. On the rightside of the room is the thrid and final Part Container holding the WB-0000 BAD COOK Flamethrower Arm weapon.

Make your way past all the lasers and drop down to a destroyed hanger. This is where you will finally find “Honest” Brute. He has the same Chainsaw and Flamethrower weapons you collected through the mission as well as two rocket launchers on his shoulders. While the flamethrower can do a decent amount constant damage and build up your ACS Anomaly meter, the strategy in taking down Brute is the same as with many AC Pilots: get in close and build their stagger meter as quickly as possible. If you bring in two SG-027 ZIMMERMAN shotguns, a Boost Kick and double ZIMMERMAN shot should stagger the AC, which gives you the chance to deal massive damage. Do this 2-3 times and “Honest” Brute should go down no problem.

Once “Honest” Brute is defeated, Mission 24: Eliminate “Honest” Brute will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

50,000 Credits (COAM)

Bonus Credit Pay depending on the number of enemies eliminated

This concludes the guide for Mission 24: Eliminate “Honest” Brute. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 25: Defend The Old Spaceport. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.