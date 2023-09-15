Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Defend the Dam Complex Walkthrough | New Game+ Mission 25-B Guide

During your first playthrough of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, there is a battle between you and the previous holder of the Raven callsign during Mission 25: Defend the Old Spaceport. As you make your way through the New Game+ playthrough of the game, you will be able to make certain choices that will provide you with a new Mission 25 called Mission 25-B: Defend the Dam Complex. This mission sees you being contacted by the Rubicon Liberation Front to deal with a pair of mercenary AC pilots who are attempting to take the Dam that you saw back in Chapter 1. While the context of the mission is different, there is still a faithful confrontation between you and the AC whose name you took. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 25-B: Defend the Dam Complex in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Defend The Dam Complex Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

To gain access to this version of Mission 25, you will need to choose Mission 18-B: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech during Chapter 3.

For the gear that you bring into this fight, I suggest you use a similar build to the one you used in the original Mission 25. This includes the two SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns since they can quickly build ACS stagger and do heavy damage both when stunned and not. A powerful melee weapon is also a must since it can do massive damage when the enemy is stunned. My personal favorite is the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker since it cut the ACs’ health in half when stunned but other strong options include the Vvc-774LS Laser Slicer and the VE-67LLA Laser Lance thanks to their ability to cover a fair amount of distance and space compared to the Pile Bunker’s shorter range.

Upon starting the mission, you will see Chartreuse and King already engaging the RLF forces that are stationed at the Dam Complex. You will need to engage both enemies and destroy them. Both have Legs that provide their mechs with the ability to hover above the ground since King’s ASTER CROWN AC has Teetrapod Legs and the UMBER OX under Chartreuse’s command has the VE-42B Tank Legs, which prioritizes hovering performance and gives them an upper hand in aerial combat. You are going to need to be ready to meet them in the air or have them have a positioning advantage as they fire down on top of you.

Both ACs also have fairly decent ACS recovery so you will need to make sure that you keep up the pressure if you want to stagger them, which might be difficult due to their strong mobility. Luckily, when you arrive at the battle, the duo will be separated, so you can divide and conquer the ACs by targeting just one at a time. The other AC won’t reinforce their partner until you destroy all RLF MTs in their area, so you should be able to if you are able to use your ZIMMERMANs effectively to stagger your first target quickly, you can deal Direct Hit damage with your melee weapon and take care of of your first target before the other has a chance to make it 2-on-1. Both pilots do have a few Repair Kits just like other ACs in the game, so just be aware they might get a few heals even if you are able to deal massive damage to extend the fight. Another bonus in your favor here is that RLF MTs will provide a form of distraction as the enemy ACs will try to destroy them if they land a shot on them. While this won’t do much in terms of damage, it can create brief windows where you can get a free hit. Both Chartreuse and King have Platinum Combat Logs which you will receive upon defeating them.

When Chartreuse is around 25% health with no Repair Kits remaining, the original Raven will arrive in the area. It will take some time for them to reach you, so use the window between the cutscene that introduces them and them actually reaching the battlefield to finish off Chartreuse. Raven is exactly the same as the last time you saw him in Mission 25: Defend the old Spaceport so the strategy to beat him will be exactly the same. The only difference is the terrain isn’t flat like in the first fight as the area surrounding the dam has many cliffs and valleys. To get on the most even playing field, try to lead Raven to one of the frozen lakes and battle there. There isn’t as much space as the Old Spaceport, but the ground remains flat and makes this fight much easier. YOu can also try to battle in the bigger but uneven surrounding area but the environment might get in your way. However you decide to approach this, the game plan for battling Raven is simple: Use your ZIMMERMANs to quickly stagger Raven and then use a charged attack from your melee weapon to deal a large amount of Direct Hit damage. Repeat this process and you can quickly deal with Raven.

Once the 3 ACs are destroyed, Mission 25-B: Defend the Dam Complex will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

450,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 25-B: Defend the Dam Complex. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.