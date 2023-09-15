Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech Walkthrough | New Game+ Mission 18-B Guide

During the New Game+ mode of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon there are several exclusive missions that will appear throughout your repeat playthroughs. The first one found in Chapter 3 is called Mission 18-B: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech which comes in the form of a Decision Mission. While the corporation attempts to gather some new technology from the Central Ice Field, the Rubicon Liberation Front will reach out to destroy PCA mechs to ensure that they can’t be reverse-engineered for the benefit of either Balam or Arquebus. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission Mission 18-B: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Stay up to date on all of Gameranx’s guides by checking out our Guide Index for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Change Weapons, Colors, and More | AC Customization Explained | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – OS Tuning Explained | All OS Upgrades and Which To Unlock Early | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat the HC Helicopter Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Strider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sulla Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Balteus Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Smart Cleaner Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sea Spider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Play Multiplayer

Prevent Corporate Salvage Of New Tech Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Mission 18-B: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech is the first new Decision Mission that appears in a New Game+ playthrough. The original Mission 18, Tunnel Sabotage, used to be the only mission that you could do in your first playthrough. While playing this mission is not required for any of the endings in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, but it does make changes to certain levels and even unlocks completely unique levels later in the game. Mission 25: Defend the Old Spaceport will be replaced with Mission 25-B: Defend the Dam Complex if you choose this mission and an added encounter with Middle Flatwell will be added in Mission 33: Unknown Territory Survey. Players who want to get the Stargazer Achievement and Trophy will need to play this mission not only to check it off the list but also to gain access to these other missions.

This is a fairly simple mission especially since you should have a decent amount of strong weapons and a good understanding of the game at this point in New Game+. You will need to destroy 2 PCA Light Calvary Units and a Heavy Calvary Unit. While they are given health bars at the top of the screen, they aren’t anything special and can be defeated just as easily as their contemporaries found throughout the game. You are given the choice of you want to go after the HC or the LCs first but you must know that whichever one you don’t go after will make their way towards you to reinforce your first target. I suggest going after the HC first because it is unaware of your presence as you approach it because it is in maintenance. Get a clear shot with a Back Unit launcher like the SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon to get the drop on the HC. This will deal a decent amount of damage as well as almost completely fill their ACS stagger meter. Once it is staggered, use the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker to make quick work of the mech. As seen in the image below a Direct Hit from a fully charged Pile Bunker strike will do just under half of the HC’s total health bar.

Once the HC is destroyed, dealing with the LCs is just as easy, if not even more so. Even though there are 2 of them, their health is so low that a single volley from the SONGBIRDS will stagger them and a fully charged Pile Bunker and a single hit from an SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotgun should put them down. Repeat this stagger and damage combo to both LCs and you should destroy them in a single go.

Once the HC and both LCs are destroyed, Mission 18-B: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech will be complete!

There are no collectibles in Mission 18-B: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech.

MISSION REWARDS:

260,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 18-B: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.