Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Stop the Secret Data Breach Walkthrough | New Game+ Mission 13-B Guide

During New Game+ of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, you will not just get to experience the missions you saw in the first playthrough but also get access to completely new levels. One of these levels is found during Chapter 2 and is called Mission 13-B: Stop the Secret Data Breach. This still fulfills the story beat of helping “Cinder” Carla before she gets you to the Cargo Cannon but provides new objectives and encounters as well few of its own unique collectibles. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 13-B: Stop the Secret Data Breach for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Stop The Secret Data Breach Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

This mission will replace Mission 13: Eliminate the Doser Faction by making certain choices earlier in the game. You can get this mission in New Game+ if you decide to betray the Redguns in Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex. You will contacted by the Rubicon Liberation Front asking you if you want to betray G4 Volta and G5 Iguazu. If you accept this proposition, you will gain access to Mission 13-B. In New Game++, you can betray the Redguns again to gain access to this level again, but if you decide to play the mission as normal, you can still unlock Stop the Security Breach by playing the New Game++ Decision Mission Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship in Chapter 1. Make either of these choices and Mission 13-B: Stop the Secret Data Breach will be available.

You will need to find 5 hacking devices throughout the first interior area that you went through in Mission 12: Infiltrate Grid 086. You will be on a time limit, which is noted by the RaD Breach Progress bar at the top of the screen. As you make your way through the area, use your Scanner system to help you locate them. From the start of the mission, go forward and enter the gate in front of you. Down on the floor below the platform that you start on is the first hacking device shown below.

Before continuing through the rest of the level looking for the rest of the hacking devices, we need to get a few collectibles. If you use the Scanner while standing near the location of the first hacking device and look down, you will see 3 MTs underneath the floor. To reach this area that the MTs are in, boost back up to the first floor and look to the right side of the room from the entrance to see a smelter. There is a pipe to the right of the smelter that is big enough the travel through. Follow this path all the way to another pipe that leads down. In his area is where you will find the MTs, all 3 of them carrying Bronze Combat Logs. Destroy all of them to get the collectibles.

Make your way back up through the pipe and back to the smelter. Standing in the pipe facing the center of the machine, turn to the right and drop down to the area behind the smelter. Facing away from the smelter, turn to the right and go behind the wall to find the next hacking device guarded by 2 TOYBOX mechs.

Boost up the platform directly above the second hacking device and open the door at the end of the platform opposite the smelter. Go through this door, down the hall, and then through a second door. At the center of this room, you will find another hacking device.

To the left of the hacking device is a door you can open as well as an already open door at the opposite side of the room. Leave the closed door for now and go through the open door. You will find a Tetrapod MT in this hallway carrying a Silver Combat Log.

Go to another closed door at the end of the hall but don’t open it. Turn to the right to go down a small side path to find the fourth hacking device.

Return to the closed door that was next to the third hacking device and go through it. Once in the room, turn around and look up to see an air duct that you can boost up to. Go through the vent until you drop down through a hole. From here, turn around away from the door and go to the back corner to find the final hacking device in the spot as the first Part Container in Mission 12.

Once the last hacking device is destroyed, you will be told to head outside through the doors under the vent that you just went through. Once you reach the objective and step outside, G5 Iguazu will arrive to attack you. The quick-moving AC uses the LR-036 CURTIS Linear Rifle, MG-014 LUDLOW Machine Gun, and the BML-G!/P20MLT-04 Missile Launcher as well as the SI-27: SU-R8 Pulse Shield to defend against incoming damage. Iguazu is an easy AC to take down, especially if you using a few powerful weapons like the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker and dual-wield SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns. The Pulse Shield will deflect some damage if you fire from a decent distance, but if you are able to get close with your shotguns a single blast from the two of them should instantly stagger the enemy AC. This gives you the chance to deal massive damage with a charged Pile Bunker hit.

When Iguazu reaches low health, he will use Repair Kits. When he runs out of Repair Kits, a group of Unkown Crafts who attacked you in Mission 10: Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2 will appear. Iguazu will ask you to put your differences aside for a moment as the two of you team up to destroy the new threat. Once you destroy all of the enemies, turn your attention back to Iguazu. Without any Repair Kits and likely having taken some damage from the Unknown Crafts, he should be easy to take down.

Once the unknown crafts and G5 Iguazu are defeated, Mission 13-B: Stop the Secret Data Breach will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

380,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 13-B: Stop the Secret Data Breach. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.