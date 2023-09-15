Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Prison Rescue Walkthrough | New Game+ Mission 9-B Guide

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has a New Game+ mode that players are thrown into right as they complete their first playthrough of FromSoftware’s new mecha title. Not only does this mode allow you to go through the game again with all of your gear and build carried over, but there are also new missions and new choices that are exclusive to these repeat playthroughs. One of these missions that is made available is Mission 9-B: Prisoner Rescue. After proving yourself willing to work with the Rubicon Liberation Front after making a decision during Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex, they will reach out to you to ask for your aid to rescue hostages taken by the Balam Corporation. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 9-B: Prisoner Rescue for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Prison Rescue Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Mission 9-B: Prison Rescue is a mission that you can first gain access to in your first New Game+ mission but it won’t just appear in this second playthrough. You will need to make a choice in an earlier mission to get this mission to replace the regular Mission 9. During Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex, you will be given the choice of betraying the Redguns after destroying the second Generator. Accept this deal and destroy the Redguns. This proves to the RLF that you are willing to help them and will give you this mission.

You will begin the mission next to an RLF-controlled Transport Helicopter on the outskirts of the destroyed city where both Mission 1 and Mission 2 took place. Instead of going toward the blue objective marker, go to the left area, marked in the first picture below. You will find a Tetrapod in this area carrying a Silver Combat Log. Defeat this Tetrapod to get this collectible and return to the RLF Transport Helicopter.

You will need to escort the Transport Helicopter between 3 prisoner holding areas and ensure that the Helicopter’s health bar found at the top of the screen doesn’t drop to empty. Each of these spots are marked by red smoke that the Helicopter will land at and stay stationary on as the prisoner is rescued. Once the prisoner is put on board, you will get some dialogue from the RLF pilot and the Helicopter will take off again, following a pre-set path from point to point. For the first two landing spots, you don’t need to worry too much as the enemies that are sent at the RLF Helicopter are your basic MTs that are easy to defeat. Some do wield powerful snipers that might get a few clean hits on the Helicopter from a long distance if you aren’t careful, but all you need to do is keep an eye on your compass and engage every red dot that shows up until an area is fully secured and stay just a little bit ahead of the Helicopter to ensure a safe path forward.

After the second rescue point, you are going to need to quickly head to the objective marker. There is an intersection here that has two turrets and an MT setup. These two can quickly cut through the Helicopter’s health, so get behind the turrets’ armor and destroy them along with the MT. Go down the road that the turrets were guarding to find 4 rocket launchers and destroy them before the Helicopter gets in range. Just beyond these launchers is the third landing site and you shouldn’t have to worry about any more strong enemies until you reach the very end.

With the final prisoner rescued, the Transport Helicopter will begin to make its way out of the level. Right at the border of this area, however, a group of MTs led by G2 Nile will arrive. You will need to destroy all of the enemies as well as an additional wave of MTs that arrive not too long after this first platoon arrives to give the RLF a clear path to escape. Defeating G2 Nile also grants you a Platinum Combat Log.

Once the Transport Helicopter leaves the area with the rescued prisoners, Mission 9-B: Prisoner Rescue will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

250,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 9-B: Prisoner Rescue. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.