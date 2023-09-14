Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC Officially Unveiled

Fans of the Resident Evil franchise have been waiting for what will be next in this long-running franchise. Our most recent release is Resident Evil 4, a remake of one of the most cherished installments of the series. However, that remake release didn’t include everything. Fans quickly pointed out that this installment left out a very important campaign that came with the earlier release. That being, of course, Separate Ways. Now, fortunately, the DLC has been officially announced, and best of all, this comes to the marketplace next week.

If you’re a fan of the Resident Evil 4 remake, then get ready to dive right back into the game. Separate Ways is inbound, and that should have plenty of veteran fans excited to see this campaign make a return, along with newcomers wanting to spend even more time with this installment. For those who don’t recall, Separate Ways is a secondary campaign that offers a narrative focused on Ada Wong. Ada played a big role in Resident Evil 4 as she aids Leon in different portions of the campaign. However, she’s not a protagonist that sticks around very long.

As usual, Ada is quick to make an escape, and you never know just what exactly she might be up to. With this campaign, we’re getting a bit more insight into the storyline that revolves around Ada and the events that transpire when Leon is not around. We’ve waited for Capcom to make this DLC official, so, during the State of Play from PlayStation, it was a joy to see this trailer come out and confirm that this game DLC will be made available on September 21, 2023. Likewise, this date will also see Ada, along with Albert Wesker, being added into the Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries mode.

Now, for those of you who might have missed out, Resident Evil 4 is readily available to pick up and play today. The base campaign follows Leon Kennedy as he ventures to stop a new BOW terrorist group while also saving the president’s daughter. Players can pick up the game right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, you can view the trailer for the latest Separate Ways DLC announcement below. Likewise, if you want even more insight into Resident Evil 4 then you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage right here.