PlayStation Store Kicks Off Big Games Big Deals Sale Promo

Video games are pricey, and this latest generation of console platforms only saw the rise of AAA prices. You’re now paying $69.99 rather than the once-standard $59.99. So, knowing what video game to pick up at launch and what titles to set aside on the back burner for prices to drop is crucial for our bank accounts. Fortunately, finding a good deal is not too hard. Even official storefronts from the likes of Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation presents different sale promotions regularly. This weekend, we’re finding out about PlayStation’s Big Games Big Deals promo, which can save you quite a bit of money.

Don’t go into this weekend without something fun and new to play. If you’re playing on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then this latest sale promo is worth checking out. Each week, we typically see some kind of sale promo going on, and this promotion right now on the official PlayStation Store boasts up to 75% off select video games. Of course, you could find some deals on DLC, expansions, or other in-game items for these games as well. But like before, we will focus on full games at a discount in our sale highlights. Below, you can view what some of the games you can find at a discount include.

PlayStation Store Big Games Big Deals Sale Promo Highlight

Resident Evil 4 $39.59

The Last of Us Part 1 $49.69

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $29.99

Stray $22.49

Resident Evil Village $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Sonic Frontiers $29.99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human $29.99

Octopath Traveler II $44.99

Need For Speed Unbound $20.99

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion $34.99

A Plague Tale: Requiem $35.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $15.99

Atlas Fallen $47.99

Monster Hunter Rise $19.99

AEW: Fight Forever $47.99

Dark Souls III $29.99

Disney Dreamlight Valley $20.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me $27.99

Again, this is just a small highlight of what’s currently being advertised. In fact, you’re looking at over 1,200 titles for full-game releases being discounted. So you will want to go through the sale yourself to see if anything might have been in your backlog to pick up. Fortunately, this is not a sale that will only be present during the weekend. Instead, you can expect this sale to last until September 27, 2023. With that said, you can check out the official PlayStation Store Deals page right here.