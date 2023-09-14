Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora New Trailer Drops During State of Play

Avatar fans will soon get their hands on a video game experience set within the beloved franchise. Today, during the PlayStation State of Play stream, we got a brand new look at the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This cinematic story trailer helps give players a little more insight into what they can expect when the game launches into the marketplace. If you didn’t catch the State of Play stream as it happened live, you’ll be able to view the new storyline trailer in the video we have embedded below.

With Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we know that the game follows a Na’avi character who was kidnapped at a young age. Forced to live by the RDA’s code of conduct and trained to be their new weapon, players are soon reconnected to the world that was quickly taken from them. Now, for the past fifteen years raised by the RDA, our protagonist is rediscovering what it means to be a true Na’avi. It looks like we’re starting from square one as you rekindle with your tribe from older members that remembers you from a young age, and attempts to bring you more towards your roots.

From there, it’s a new fight, one against the RDA, as you band together the different groups of Na’avi in an attempt to free your home from unwelcome guests. We know that this is set to be an open-world experience as you venture around Pandora and take in detailed environments and creatures. Meanwhile, the game will be played as a first-person action-adventure experience.

Currently, still being developed by Massive Entertainment who might be best known right now for the release of Tom Clancy’s The Division series, players will find that when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora drops into the marketplace, you’ll be able to pick up a copy of the game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. As it stands right now, the development team is pushing to get this game out into the marketplace this year.

So long as nothing delays the team working on the video game project, we can mark down our calendars for its release on December 7, 2023. Again, if you missed out on the stream, then you can view the official trailer that was revealed today in the video we have embedded below.