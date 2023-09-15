Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship Walkthrough | New Game++ Mission 7-B Guide

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has several new missions that appear in New Game+, but it isn’t until the third playthrough that you have the chance to see the game’s true ending. This Alea Iacta Est Ending begins by playing Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship. This job comes from the Rubicon Liberation Front, who hire you to ensure the survival of the STRIDER. This mission goes sideways quickly and forces you to control new threats. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Escort The Weaponized Mining Ship Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship is the first level that puts you on the path to the true ending, Alea Iacta Est. So, in order to get this mission to appear you must first see both the Fires of Raven ending and the Liberator of Rubicon ending. Once both of those endings have been unlocked, this level will appear as a Decision Mission in Chapter 1 alongside Mission 7: Destroy The Weaponized Mining Ship. Choose Mission 7-B to start your path down to the true ending and to gain access to several New Game++ exclusive missions.

While there aren’t any enemies here that would be considered bosses, the C-Weapons that you do battle against can be very dangerous so bringing in some powerful weapons can definitely help you. The best way to deal with the C-Weapons is to stagger them and stagger them quickly. With that in mind, I suggest using at least 1 SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotgun. You could also bring a second one to really make sure that enemies that you hit get staggered but the enemies in this level are very quick and can put a decent amount of distance between you and them, a weapon that can still hit from a good range and keep up pressure on their ACS like the DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Gatling Gun could be helpful. As for your Back Units, bring in a PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker that you can switch to with the Weapon Bay. This powerful melee weapon will be able to deal with most of the enemies in a single hit once you are able to stagger them, meaning that you won’t need to worry about chasing down these quick-moving mechs multiple times. The VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher and SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon will also be strong weapons to bring in as your second Back Unit.

At the start of the mission, the STRIDER will be making its way across the desert while you land on the ground not too far from the behemoth vessel. As you make your approach, however, the STRIDER is quickly destroyed by two C-Weapon MTs. These are extremely quick mechs with a variety of missile launchers that will track you as the MT themselves dash around the area. Your main goal should be trying to fill up their ACS meter to stop them in the tracks and get a focused attack. If you can get in close while they quickly move around, try and get a flush hit with the ZIMMERMAN to quickly build ACS. When you stagger the MT, hit them with a fully charged Pile Bunker strike as well as a follow-up attack from your Back Unit weapon to quickly kill them.

Once you destroy both MTs, 4 HELIANTHUS wheel enemies will roll into the area. You can stagger these enemies by attacking the gears around the outside of the wheel or when the core at the center of the wheel is exposed during its flame attack. After you destroy 2 of the wheels, 2 more MTs will arrive. When you destroy either the wheels or the MTs, 2 more wheels will enter the area. These are the last 2 enemies in the level.

Once you have destroyed all of the C-Weapons, Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship will be complete!

There are no collectibles in Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship.

MISSION REWARDS:

500,000 Credits (COAM)

