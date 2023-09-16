Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection Walkthrough | New Game++ Mission 10-B Guide

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has a New Game+ mode that players are thrown into right as they complete their first playthrough of FromSoftware’s new mecha title. Not only does this mode allow you to go through the game again with all of your gear and build carried over, but there are also new missions and new choices that are exclusive to these repeat playthroughs. On your third playthrough, there are certain choices that need to be made to get you onto the Alea Iacta Est ending path. Going down this path will grant you access to missions throughout the game that are specifically tied to this ending. One of these missions is Mission 10-B: Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection. Contacted by the A.I. known as ALLMIND, you are tasked with amusing the PCA as they explore BAWS Arsenal No. 2. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 10-B: Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Stay up to date on all of Gameranx’s guides by checking out our Guide Index for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Change Weapons, Colors, and More | AC Customization Explained | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – OS Tuning Explained | All OS Upgrades and Which To Unlock Early | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat the HC Helicopter Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Strider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sulla Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Balteus Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Smart Cleaner Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sea Spider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Play Multiplayer

Obstruct The Mandatory Inspection Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

In order to get this mission to appear you must first see both the Fires of Raven ending and the Liberator of Rubicon ending. Once both of those endings have been unlocked, Mission 7-B: Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship will appear as a Decision Mission in Chapter 1 alongside Mission 7: Destroy The Weaponized Mining Ship. Choose Mission 7-B to start your path down to the true ending and to gain access to several New Game++ exclusive missions. Mission 10-B: Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection will replace the original Mission 10: Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2 and will introduce a few new story details pertaining to ALLMIND.

The first portion of this mission isn’t too difficult and any weapons or AC build that you bring in will be fine but the final encounter sees three PCA enemy types that served as mission-ending encounters in previous missions will appear together to try and use their combined strength to take you out. Because of that, I recommend bringing in 2 SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns as well as a PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker by using the Weapon Bay OS Upgrade to help deal with this final battle. Your final Back Unit can be any weapon that you want because the rest of your loadout should be able to deal with the fight but using a VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher or SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannon are strong choices for any battle.

At the start of the mission, you exit out of the door that leads to the Coral Pool where you end the original Mission 10. Your job here is to destroy all PCA mechs found in BAWS Arsenal No. 2. Most of the enemies here are simple MTs that pose no threat to you but there are a few Light Calvary and Heavy Calvary Units along the way. You should be fine given the experience you have with these enemies by this point but just be mindful of their appearance just so you don’t underestimate them and end up taking unwarranted damage. Go through the Aresnal by taking the reverse path you took the first time you came through this area until you reach the end of the area and all other enemies are destroyed, the mysterious “mercenary” Kate Markson will appear to give you aid through the rest of the mission.

As you and Kate make your way into the water, you will be attacked by 2 PCA Special Forces Units similar to the ones that appear at the end of Mission 16: Attack the Refueling Base and Mission 23: Attack the Old Spaceport. They will also be joined by the CATAPHRACT tank from Mission 22: Destroy the Special Forces Craft, meaning that 3 high-powered craft will be coming after you. This might sound overwhelming but since Kate is here with you, you can divide their attention by letting her be a distraction while you deal with one of the vessels. I suggest going after the SP units first/They are pretty fast and have decent weaponry but have much lower health compared to the CATAPHRACT. Use your shotguns and Back Unit weapon to stagger the SP unit and then hit it with a fully charged Pile Bunker, this will do around 50% of their total health and can quickly destroy both of these SPs.

Once both of the smaller units are down, it’s time to turn your attention to the CATAPHRACT. You must hit the MT core found attached to the center chassis between its front two treads to deal any damage to the tank. This means you are limited in where you can aim your weapons if you want to hurt this boss, but the benefit here is that a double shot from the ZIMMERMANs will instantly stagger the CATAPHRACT every time if you get a shot off while close to the MT core. This gives you a big window to deliver a charged Pile Bunker strike as well as a follow-up from your Back Unit weapon. The CATAPHRACT has a lot of health, so you will need to repeat this process a few times. As I said before, the CATAPHRACT will stagger every time you get a close-quarters hit with both your ZIMMERMANs so doing the stun-attack combo shouldn’t be a problem. Just do this over and over again and you will widdle down the CATAPHRACT’s health until it is destroyed.

Once you defeat all of the enemies, Mission 10-B: Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection will be complete!

There are no collectibles in Mission 10-B: Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection.

MISSION REWARDS:

550,000 Credits (COAM)

This concludes the guide for Mission 10-B: Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.