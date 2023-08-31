Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – What is EN Shortfall? | EN Load Explained

A core (no pun intended) aspect of FromSoftware’s new mecha title, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, is the ability to build, edit, and customize your mech. Whether it be building the machine to fit exactly how you want to play or changing your loadout to overcome a difficult encounter, players are going to spend a lot of time in the Assembly section of the Garage s they look through the many different parts and weapons. While editing your AC, you might notice a notification pop-up that says “EN Shortfall.” This prompt will stop you from being able to load into any type of Sortie mission that utilizes your build from main story missions to just the AC Test. Players will want to understand what this notification means, how to get rid of it, and how it factors into other parts of building your AC. This guide provides players with an explanation of EN Shortfall in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

EN Shortfall Explained In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Each part and weapon in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has a stat called EN Load. This is the equivalent of the weight that a part has, but instead of being the actual weight, it is the effect pressure that the part puts on your AC’s energy supply. EN Shortfall is an effect that occurs when your total EN Load exceeds the Current EN Load found in the AC Specs section.

The only parts that don’t have an EN Load are the Generators and that is because the Generator is what decides your EN Load is. Each Generator has its EN Load stat replaced with the EN Output stat. It is this stat that changes the maximum that the Current EN Load can reach before entering EN Shortfall. The tighter the EN Output, the higher your AC’s Current EN Load can be. Any leftover space between the max EN Load and your Current EN Load will improve the rate of EN recovery for your AC.

When your AC is experiencing EN Shortfall, there are two ways to get out of it. The first is to go through every part that isn’t a Generator and either remove or replace parts and weapons to lower the Current EN Load. The other way is to install a new Generator that has a high enough EN Output that your EN Load becomes lower than your max Current EN Load. As you play the game and experiment with parts and weapons, you will begin to get a feel for these stats and the ways to build your AC as you see fit without having to worry about EN Shortfall!

