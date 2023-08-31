Vampire Survivors: How To Evolve Laurel

Evolving weapons in Vampire Survivors results in far more powerful builds, but some items are much harder to evolve than others, like Laurel.

Vampire Survivors is jam-packed with weapons, and most of those weapons can evolve into more powerful variants. Others still can fuse to become legendarily powerful items that can warp entire runs. Evolving weapons in Vampire Survivors is much easier said than done in some cases, however.

Some weapons have evolution requirements so vague – so well hidden – that you might just give up or assume they didn’t have one at all. Laurel is one such weapon, and unlocking its evolution is the key to solving one of the game’s biggest problems – Death itself.

What Does Laurel Evolve Into In Vampire Survivors?

Fulfilling Laurel’s hefty evolution requirements will grant you access to the mighty Red Shroud. Where Laurel is a fairly powerful damage mitigation tool with clear limitations, Red Shroud turns you into a near-immortal demi-god. Red Shroud reduces all damage you take to 10. This is incredibly powerful as certain enemies can instantly kill you if they make contact – not any more.

Unlocking Red Shroud is vital for certain secrets in Vampire Survivors, one of which is killing the Red Death that spawns at the end of every Stage. Red Shroud will turn this guy into a wet noddle.

How To Evolve Laurel

Sadly evolving Laurel into Red Shroud requires a lot of work. Firstly, you need to unlock the Bonus Stage, Moonglow. Then, you need to find the Yellow Sign. Once that is done, you have to track down Metaglio Right and Left. If you thought you were done, there’s more. Let’s take it step by step.

Unlocking Moonglow

The Moonglow Bonus Stage is made accessible by unlocking Hyper Mode on four different Stages. The requirements for this can be found in the Unlocks tab of the Main Menu. Once you have done this, you can jump into Moonglow at any time.

Moonglow is special as it has 12 items lying around at the start of the stage, letting you tailor and tweak your build effortlessly.

Finding The Yellow Sign

This hidden item is found in Moonglow – kind of. The Yellow Sign can only be accessed by completing the Moonglow Stage with a non-secret character. As the stage progresses, your screen will slowly turn red before warping on the edges. A boss will spawn, and upon defeating this boss, you will be taken to Holy Forbidden, a secret stage that is completely linear.

Avoid combat at all costs and run down the corridors making sure to dodge enemies and collect chicken as needed. Once you get to the end, you will see a Rosary. Pick it up to nuke the screen and clear the stage. Walk through the fake wall at the end of the corridor and walk across the air until you find the Yellow Sign.

This item will reveal hidden items to you, namely Metaglio Left and Metaglio Right.

Collecting Metaglio Left and Metaglio Right

Now that you have the Yellow Sign you can see Metaglio Left and Right on almost any map. All you have to do is pick them up. Once you have both items and Laurel, you can work towards evolution. You will need to max Laurel and both Metaglios to do this, and then open the chest.

It is important to note that Metaglio Left will increase your health regeneration, but Metaglio Right will make all enemies more powerful. You will need to power them both up to the max (level 9) to get Red Shroud.

That’s all we have on Vampire Survivors for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more content.