While playing Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, players will notice a bar that reads either “SHOCK DISCHARGE” or “ACS ANOMALY” above it. While both of these notifications are similar, they are colored distinctly from one another. These strange displays don’t really get much explanation and can be worrying for a player since they don’t know how to approach a situation when under the effect of these abnormalities. Luckily, we are able to break down exactly what these messages are and how they affect your AC. This guide will provide a full explanation of the ACS Anomaly in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

ACS Anomaly Explained In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The ACS Anomalies are the status effects of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon which are notified to the player by a meter that fills up above their health bar and ACS stagger meter. The ailment will take effect when the meter is filled. An ACS Anomaly will appear if the player is hit with certain attacks, with the specific effect corresponding to the type of attack that hit the player. There are a total of 3 ACS Anomalies, also referred to as AC system abnormalities in the game’s Tips section.

Below is the list of ACS Anomalies in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and what causes them to activate:

Camera Disruption: This is the only ACS Anomaly that doesn’t have the bar appear on the player’s health and is instead purely dependent on your positioning. Smoke-based attacks will cause a jamming effect to your AC, disabling your compass and drastically decreasing the range of your lock-on. The functionality will return when you get out of the smoke’s area of effect.

Shock: This ACS Anomaly occurs when you get hit by multiple electric or stun weapons in a short period of time. The yellow bar will appear and will fill upon each consecutive hit. The only way to decrease this bar is to avoid damage for a period of time since the meter will decrease slowly as long as you don't take Shock damage. If the meter fills, the AC will let or an electric discharge, dealing unavoidable damage to the player.

ACS Failure: High temperatures will cause this ACS Anomaly, so keep an eye out for this effect when dealing with enemies who deal fire damage. Similar to Shock, a red bar will begin to fill as you take damage from heat and the only way to get the meter to decrease is to avoid heat-based damage for a period of time. If the bar is filled, then Impact damage that hits the player's AC will be increased, making it much easier to be staggered. This effect will wear off after a short period of time.

