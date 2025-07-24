Assassin’s Creed Shadows Will Receive New Game+ This Month

Assassin’s Creed Shadows developers are hoping you continue to stick around. The game might have finished up for some of you, but even more content is coming. Developers are putting together a roadmap of what you can expect during the summer months. It all starts with an update heading to the game before July officially comes to a close.

With summer still in full swing, there’s some new content to get excited about. Assassin’s Creed Shadows has a roadmap available for players to check out, and more importantly, mark on their calendars the new features and content that will be arriving in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Summer Roadmap

Taking to the official Ubisoft website, the developers confirmed that July 29, 2025, will have a few updates. Noteworthy is that we’re going to see New Game+ released. That will give players a chance to go back and replay the game right after the credits roll. What you’ll have is your character level, acquired gear, skill points, Knowledge rank, and your Hideout progression.

They are also upgrading the level cap, so now all players, whether they are going through the campaign for the first time or through New Game+, will find that the cap is being raised from level 60 to level 80. Developers also made note that they are adding new Knowledge Ranks, Mastery and Knowledge Skill ranks, new Hideout building upgrades, and new upgrades to Hiji’s Forge.

Meanwhile, September will introduce a new batch of quality-of-life improvements, including fast-forwarding the time of day, an uncapped framerate in cutscenes for PC players, and unfogging the world map after completing viewpoint synchronization.

Lastly, we know that on September 16, 2025, the Claws of Awaji expansion, which adds a new region, weapons, abilities, an enemy faction, and a new storyline, will be released. This should provide you with at least another ten hours of gameplay to enjoy.