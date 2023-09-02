Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Share and Download AC Designs, Decals, and Emblems | Share ID Codes Explained

Players have a lot of freedom when it comes to customizing their mech in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. From being able to mix and match a large assortment of unique weaponry to being able to change the look and feel of the AC itself with different parts along with the ability to change the colors of each and every part of the machine’s design. Players are also able to share their designs with other players and can also download the community’s creations for their own design, whether it be an AC, a Decal, or an Emblem. This isn’t a feature that gets a lot of attention put on it so allow me to break down how to use it. This guide will explain to players how to share and download AC Designs, Decals, and Emblems in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

How To Share And Download AC Designs, Decals, And Emblems In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Sharing designs in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is done with Share IDs, a code provided to a player when they upload their designs for public use. To upload an AC, go into AC Design in your Garage menu and go down to AC Data. Save your design and then select the AC design you want to share. Go down to the “Upload” button from the menu that pops up and then confirm that you want to upload it. This will provide you with your Share ID. You can come back to a design and go back into the Sharing Screen to find a Share Info button in place of the Upload button to check your Share ID.

For both Decals and Emblems, the process of sharing designs is similar to sharing an AC. Go into the Image Editor section of AC Designs and press the “Image Controls” button while over a design you want to share. Pressing Upload will provide you with a Share ID for that image.

These designs can now be shared by telling someone the Share ID and then they enter the code to download it. To download an AC Design, go back into AC Data and make your way to the “Downloaded” tab. At the top of the list will be a download button which will open a window for you to put a Share ID into when it is selected. Enter the Share ID and you will be able to download the design that you want. The downloaded AC designs will appear in a list beneath the download button. Decals and Images work the same way. Go into Image Editor and make your way to the Downloaded tab. Select the same button you saw before and enter the Share ID of the image you want. The image will be added to the tab along with the download button and will be added to the Downloaded tab in the Edit Emblem section of the License Menu found on the Garage screen.

There is no official place where these Share IDs are found, but players have been using a fan-made Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon companion app to share their codes with one another. The Armored Core Subreddit is also a place where fans exchange their codes with one another. These codes can also be shared by word of mouth. It is important to note that these designs are separated by platform, so you will only be able to download images that are made on the same platform you’re playing on.

