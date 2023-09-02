Starfield: How To Complete ‘Alternating Currents’ | Quest Walkthrough

After helping Louisa solve the power problem in Starfield, she asks you to escort her to the Trade Authority on New Atlantis.

After you have helped Louisa out with the power grid in ‘Tapping The Grid’ in Starfield, she will ask you to help her deal with the source of the problem – the Trade Authority. Whilst you have likely not had many (if any) dealings with them, Louisa is clearly uncomfortable with the idea of confronting them.

This quest has several paths that require some moral and ethical juggling. It will be up to you to decide who you help, but we will give you all the information to make an informed choice. In this guide, we will walk you through all of ‘Alternating Currents’ and help you get to the bottom of this power-based mystery.

More Starfield content:

Best Skills | Best Ship Upgrades & Mods | All Companions | All Romance Options | All Settlement Locations | Join All Factions | How To Pirate Ships | Secret Companion | Secret Ship & Suit

Going To The Trade Authority

Once the quest has started, you will be asked to escort Louisa to the Trade Authority to speak to someone called Zoe. She informs you that Zoe is greasier than a vat of oil and to not fall for her slick words. For now, all you have to do is follow Lousia.

Once at the Trade Authority, you will witness a verbal clash between Louisa and Zoe before Zoe walks off to investigate the allegations. Louisa will appear stressed. Despite the Trade Authorities’ obvious sleaze, they aren’t going to try anything, so calm her down.

Zoe will come back and ask you to help her find the source of the leak. You will be working with both Zoe and Louisa on this quest, with multiple opportunities to favour one or the other.

More Junction Boxes

As is to be expected, this quest is once again about junction boxes. Only this time, you have two people in your ear telling you what to do. After you flip the switch on your first junction box, however, there will be some issues with which box you need to go to next. Louisa wants you to go to 75A whilst Zoe wants you to go to 75B.

Outside some slightly different dialogue, there is no consequence to who you choose to follow here. We highly recommend you side with Louisa because Zoe is clearly an oiled-up wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Regardless of who you choose, you will be asked to go to the surface to continue your investigation. Zoe will contact you directly and ask you to backstab Louisa and give her any information you find.

Head To Athena Tower

Turns out the issue is coming from Athena Tower, so flip the switch and head inside. Take the elevator to the apartment causing the issues and break in. You will need a Digipick to crack the Novice lock. Drop a save before you try to open the lock and retry if you mess up.

Once inside, you will find a computer full of valuable information. GALBANK has been hacked, and a lot of money has been pushed under the rug. Download the information and head back to the Trade Authority for some moral decision-making.

Should You Help Zoe Or Louisa?

Right off the bat, it doesn’t actually matter who you give the information to. Despite Zoe claiming she will pay you handsomely for this information, the reward from both parties is identical. You will receive:

2000 Credits

75 EXP

Unless you are roleplaying as a corporate executive, we advise shafting Zoe and giving the information to Louisa. You have just spent the last two quests helping her out and backstabbing her to help someone slicker than a used frying pan just feels wrong. Throw Zoe in the bin, help your friend out, and walk away with a clear conscience.

If you decide to give the information to Zoe there will be some slightly different dialogue, but as far as we are aware, there are no long-term consequences linked to this quest. We will be quietly judging you though.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.