Starfield: How To Complete ‘Tapping The Grid’ | Quest Walkthrough

Exploring Starfield will reveal power is being siphoned on New Atlantis. Louisa is on the case, and she asks you for aid.

Starfield offers a seemingly endless array of sights and activities, but spending time on New Atlantis can be just as rewarding as venturing into the great void. Wandering the streets will let you overhear NPCs talking, and this can lead to small side quests that are well worth doing. Tapping The Grid is one such quest.

There have been “brown-outs” occurring in New Atlantis’s underbelly, The Well. Nobody knows why it’s happening, but Louisa is looking into it. If you are feeling helpful, you can head into The Well and give her a hand. In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to complete Tapping The Grid.

How To Start ‘Tapping The Grid’ In Starfield

Whilst you can start this quest simply by exploring New Atlantis and making your way to The Wells, it’s more likely you will get a notification in your Journal about “brown-outs”. This can be found under your ‘Activities’ tab. Simply select it as your active quest and then follow the tracker to Louisa, deep within the Wells. Unlike the surface of New Atlantis, The Wells is dank, industrial, and full of rough folk who want to be left alone.

Once you have found Louisa she will lament on her inability to find her colleague, Carl. Sadly we never find out what happened to Carl, but we do get the opportunity to help Louisa out in his place. This quest will have you running around The Wells in an attempt to solve the power leak that is wreaking havoc.

Flipping Junction Boxes

This quest is mostly narrative with very little in terms of gameplay. It acts as worldbuilding with hints of navigation to help you get around The Wells. There are a few shops, a bar, and other odds and ends that are well worth perusing once all is said and done.

The main crux of the quest is to follow your tracker to junction boxes. Once you find one, simply turn it off. Louisa is trying to find the source of the power leak, and turning off certain boxes will help narrow down the cause. This will cause some issues in the short term for the local population, but it’s well worth the slight inconvenience.

Do this a few times and Louisa will inform you that the leak seems to be coming from the Trade Authority. She isn’t too pleased about this and asks you to make your way and to be careful. As far as we are aware, the Trade Authority won’t attack you and stealth is not a requirement. It’s all smoke and mirrors.

Once at this location, the final junction box is behind a locked door. To open it, you need to solve a puzzle. There are four junction boxes next to the door, and you need to flip them into a pattern that causes the door to open. A bit of trial and error will get you through in no time, but we also have the solution.

From left to right, do the following:

On

Off

Off

On

The door should open and Lousia will ask you to flip the final junction box.

Reward For Completing Tapping The Grid

With the grid well and truly tapped, you can return to Louisa. She is not at all happy as she now has evidence that the Trade Authority is the cause of the issue. She will thank you for your help and give you:

2000 Credits

75 EXP

She will also ask you to help her deal with the Trade Authority, which will start the ‘Alternating Currents’ quest. Feel free to check out our guide on that one too.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.