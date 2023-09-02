Starfield: How To Complete ‘A Break At Dawn’ | Quest Walkthrough

Sergeant Yumi is back and in need of help. Head to New Atlantis and give a hand with 'A Break At Dawn' in Starfield.

After you have made connections with Sergeant Yumi during the ‘Keeping The Peace’ quest, you will eventually be contacted for more work. Turns out UCSEC has been contacted with a potential theft, and since the caller is a man of some wealth, you better believe UCSEC are being used as his personal problem solver.

A Break At Dawn is a fairly simple quest that has a few outcomes to consider when going through it. Whilst your choices won’t have a cascading impact on the state of Starfield, you will have to consider ethics and morals, which is well worth a momentary ponder. In this guide, we are going to walk you through the best way to complete this quest.

How To Start the ‘A Break At Dawn’ Quest In Starfield

To start this quest, you must have previously completed the ‘Keeping The Peace’ quest for Sergeant Yumi over at the UC Security building. After some time has passed, you will receive a notification in your journal informing you that Sergeant Yumi has more work for you. You can find this under ‘Activities’.

Head to the UC Security Building on New Atlantis to begin the quest. Turns out there has been a bit of a rowdy breakout at a fine dining restaurant and one of the patrons has stolen a valuable ring. Sergeant Yumi thinks something fishy is going on, and wants you to resolve the dispute, and if possible, reclaim the ring. Your only lead is to head to Dawn’s Roost.

Where To Find Dawn’s Roost

Dawn’s Roost is a fancy restaurant in the Commercial District of New Atlantis. Take the train to get there and then follow your tracker. Once here, talk to Royce. He will give you some more information on the dispute, as well as tell you where to find the culprit, Hugo.

Where To Find Hugo And The Ring

Hugo can be found in Athena Tower, an apartment complex nearby. Huge can be found in the main lobby, and he is not happy. Hugo confesses to having the ring, however, he claims that the ring is his. It was an engagement ring – a gift. The argument had nothing to do with the ring, it was in fact an explosive display after Hugo found out his partner was having an affair. With this new information in hand, you need to decide how to proceed.

Should You Take Hugo’s Ring In Starfield?

You have two options, you can either let Hugo keep the ring – it was a gift after all. You are the police, and you have some discretion when it comes to this kind of decision-making. There are no negative consequences if you do this.

Alternatively, you can persuade Hugo to hand the ring over. You will need to go through the Persuasion minigame. We recommend saving your game before attempting this as you only get one shot. We found Hugo to be easily convinced without any points invested in Persuade, however, it will be much easier if you have invested in that skill.

If you take the ring, you can choose to lie to Sergeant Yumi about it and flog it for 675 credits. As far as we are aware, this also has no negative consequences.

Rewards For Completing ‘A Break At Dawn’

With the ring in hand (or not), head back to Sergeant Yumi. You can either hand over the ring, or say that the ring was not stolen, but a gift. Sergeant Yumi will congratulate you regardless of which option you pick. You will receive the following:

2000 Credits

100 EXP

Sergeant Yumi will contact you again at a later date for more work.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.