Starfield: How To Complete ‘Keeping The Peace’ | Quest Walkthrough

Once you make it to New Atlantis you are free to head to UCSEC and pick up some part-time police work helping Sergeant Yumi.

Not everything has to be a big deal in Starfield. Sure, there are mysterious artefacts, terrifying alien species, and pirates looking to separate your head from your body, but sometimes helping USEC keep the peace is on your list of things to do. Heading to New Atlantis and popping into the local UC Security Building will get you started.

Sergeant Yumi has been doing a recruitment run to get people to help with the admittedly low crime levels in New Atlantis. Part-time work is what he is offering, the work is honest, and the pay is good. In this guide we will walk you through completing the ‘Keeping The Peace’ quest, and what rewards await you.

How To Start ‘Keeping The Peace’ In Starfield

To start this quest all you have to do is go into the UC Security Building on New Atlantis. This building is hard to miss as it is one of the first buildings you will come across when leaving the Spaceport. Go inside and talk to Sergeant Yumi. You can access this quest at any time, but you will also be prompted if you overhear NPCs talking about Yumi looking for part-time workers.

Yumi wants you to meet with the intelligence service, AEGIS and talk with one of the agents there, Plato. Plato will have more details. Whilst this quest is fairly basic, it is integral to keeping relationships between AEGIS and UCSEC healthy.

Where To Find Agent Plato

Make your way to the MAST building and take the elevator to Defense Research / Health and Human Services / Aegis. Follow your tracker to Plato who will fill you in on the details. A mission has been compromised and you need to retrieve a package and return it to Sergeant Yumi.

Locating The Package

The package can be found under a bench. Take a train back to the Spaceport and look to your right. You will see GalBank ATMs. Head over to the marked bench and retrieve the package. With the package in hand, head back to Sergeant Yumi in the UC Security Building (also in the Spaceport).

Rewards For Completing Keeping The Peace In Starfield

With the package in hand, Sergeant Yumi will thank you for your help. In exchange for a job well done, you will receive:

2000 Credits

100 EXP

Not only that, but Sergeant Yumi recognises some potential in you. He will contact you throughout your adventure to assist with other UCSEC issues that crop up. You will get notifications in your Journal as and when Yumi has a request. These quests are typically short but reward you handsomely for your time invested. Not too shabby.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.