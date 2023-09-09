Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Destroy the Ice Worm Walkthrough | Mission 27 Guide

Several missions in Chapter 3 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon task you with preparing yourself for the battle against the Ice Worm. After getting the blueprints for Overed Rail Cannon in Mission 24: Eliminate “Honest” Brute and running a few errands in Mission 25: Defend the Old Spaceport and Mission 26: Historic Data Recovery, you are now ready to take down the mechanized weapon known as the Ice Worm in a level appropriately named Mission 27: Destroy the Ice Worm. Wartime hostilities have been put to the side as you join a team comprised of members of the many different factions on Rubicon as you all team up to take on this massive threat. This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 27: Destroy the Ice Worm for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Destroy The Ice Worm Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The Ice Worm requires you to bring in the VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher Back Unit weapon on at least one of your shoulders in order to get through the boss’s shield. While that takes up one of your weapon slots, I suggest bringing in high-damage weapons that can quickly cut through the Ice Worm’s health in order to maximize the damage done during a stagger. This mission is a set-piece battle, so while the fight still requires you to be aware of attacks and you must dodge accordingly, you are only able to do a total of 1/3 of the Worm’s health during a single stun. You can speed up the process by taking in heavy-duty weapons that will get you through the 1/3 of the health bar quicker because the Worm will instantly come out of its stun and begin its next phase. I recommend a powerful rocket launcher of your choice and the PB-033M Pile Bunker as your Arm units and either a powerful rocket launcher like the SONGBIRDS or a second VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher as your second Back Unit weapon.

You will start the fight with 3 AI partners: “Chatty” Stick, V.II Snail, and G5 Iguazu. The four of you will engage the Ice Worm head-on to disable its Primary Shield. To do so, you need to hit the Worm its its “face” with the Stun Needle Launcher. Its face is the front of the Worm that has the 3 circular crushers showing. The Ice Worm will burrow into the snow and then breach out of the round, launching a collection of missiles and slithering across the ground. These missiles can be either vertical missiles or burrowing missiles. The former will shoot into the air and come down on top of you while the others will come through the snow and attempt to crash into you, but both of them will heavily track you. You can use your dodge to avoid the vertical missiles and fly into the air to avoid the ground missiles. Also, avoid getting hit by the Worm itself, and don’t waste ammo on the rest of its body as you won’t do any damage to the boss or its shield.

When the Ice Worm comes out of the ground, it will have moments where it pauses before moving again or when it faces right at you while pursuing you on the ground. These are great moments to take a shot with your Stun Needle Launcher. Hitting the Ice Worm once with the Stun Needle will break its primary shield.

Once its shield is broken, the Ice Worm will burrow back under the snow as V.IV Rusty charges “Cinder” Carla’s Overed Rail Cannon to full charge. Once the cannon is charged, the Ice Worm will resurface. Rusty will break the Coral Shield and stun the boss. Unleash all of your weapons to get through the first third of the boss’s health. The Ice Worm will sit up and run to the boundaries of the area to begin its second phase.

The Ice Worm will retain its attacks from the first phase like its variety of missiles but now it will also deeply drones to shoot lasers at all of the ACs attacking it. While you will have a few more enemies to contend with in this phase, all you need to do is once again hit the Ice Worm in the face and wait for Rusty to stun it with the Cannon. Repeat the same process as before to bring the boss down to its final ~40% of health.

This is where the encounter changes. The Ice Worm will unleash a Coral explosion, infusing itself and all of its weapons with the powerful resource. Now, whenever the Ice Worm burrows or breaches through the ice, it will let off a Coral AoE attack that can do massive damage. It will also let off the same AoE while slithering on the ground. All of its missiles also become infused with Coral, making their attacks bigger and more deadly. It also gains a huge AoE burst attack that is telegraphed when it comes out of the ice and travels straight into the air. These attacks will quickly wipe out your AI support so be prepared to fight the final phase by yourself.

Its Primary Shield is also stronger than before, requiring 2 Stun Needle hits to break it. This is where two launchers can come in handy since you can fire both at the same time, a single opening can break the shield if both shots hit. Rusty will then overcharge the cannon to break through the charged Coral Shield, destroying the Overed Rail Cannon. This means this is the last opening. You must defeat the Ice Worm here or you will get an instant failure and will need to restart the fight. Unload all of your damage into the Ice Worm and you should be able to destroy it.

Once the Ice Worm is defeated, Mission 27: Destroy the Ice Worm and Chapter 3 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be complete! This also unlocks the Ayre and the Coral Achievement and Trophy.

MISSION REWARDS:

420,000 Credits (COAM)

A-Rank Mercenaries unlocked in the Arena

This concludes the guide for Mission 27: Destroy the Ice Worm. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 28: Underground Exploration – Depth 1. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.