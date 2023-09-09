Genshin Impact: Tartaglia Constellation Guide

Tartaglia can switch between Ranged Stance and Melee Stance, effectively allowing him to wield two different weapons.

Tartaglia was the first 5-Star limited event Hydro character in Genshin Impact. Even with the introduction of Fontaine, he remains a popular character. His Constellation, Monoceros Caeli, even has a large plushie that is absolutely worth the money. By far, Tartaglia has the most unique playstyle. His Elemental Skill allows you to shift between Bow and Sword, essentially allowing you to play with two Weapon styles in one character.

Though Tartaglia is good at C0, C1 allows you to use his Melee Stance for longer than 10 to 15 seconds at a time. Basically, you can use his water swords for longer. C6 is his next best Constellation because it allows his Elemental Burst to reset his Elemental Skill CD.

C1 – Foul Legacy: Tide Withholder

Tartaglia’s Elemental Skill – Foul Legacy: Raging Tide – cooldown decreases by 20%. At C0, the Elemental Skill CD ranges from 6 seconds to 45 seconds. With C1 activated, that CD range becomes 4.8 seconds to 36 seconds. That maximum CD time decreases by 9 seconds, which is a lot considering this is real-time combat.

C2 – Foul Legacy: Understream

When opponents affected by Riptide are defeated, Tartaglia regenerates 4 Energy. Tartaglia’s Element Burst costs 60 Energy to use. Even if you can’t defeat 15 enemies with Riptide at once, you can efficiently cut down on how much time it takes for Tartaglie’s Burst to be usable again.

C3 – Abyssal Mayhem: Vortex of Turmoil

Upon activation, Foul Legacy: Raging Tide gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout

If Tartaglia is in the Melee Stance from his Elemental Skill, he’ll automatically trigger a Riptide Slash against opponents on the field affected by Riptide every 4 seconds. If Tartaglia is in his Ranged Stance, he will instead trigger a Riptide Flash. Riptide Slashes and Riptide Flashes triggered by this Constellation are not subject to or interfere with the typical time intervals outlined in Tartaglia’s Normal Attack and Elemental Skill Talents.

This allows Tartaglia’s Riptide to inflict damage more frequently. Riptide Slash is tied to Foul Legacy: Raging Tide and occurs once every 1.5 seconds. Riptide Flash comes from Tartaglia’s Normal Attack – Cutting Torrent – and occurs once every 0.7 seconds. C4 doesn’t affect these intervals. Instead, it creates its own to add to the Talent intervals. Tartaglia receives a second bout of Riptide damage.

C5 – Havoc: Formless Blade

Upon activation, Tartaglia’s Elemental Burst – All Schemes to Know – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Havoc: Annihilation

When Havoc: Obliteration is cast while Tartaglia is in Melee Stand, the Foul Legacy: Raging Tide CD resets. This effect will only occur once Tartaglia returns to his Ranged Stance. In other words, the Elemental Skill CD won’t reset until Tartaglia goes back to using his Bow.