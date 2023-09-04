Xbox Offers Some Tips For Newcomers To Starfield

It’s hard to believe that we’re finally nearing the official launch of Starfield. The video game is already accessible to those who have early access. But the rest of us are waiting for the game’s full launch this September 6, 2023. With the game nearing its release, the official Xbox Wire blog is offering players some tips on what to expect from the game. In particular, the latest write-up is all about the ship space combat.

Starfield is all about exploration. When you’re not actively going through the campaign, there will be plenty of areas you will want to roam around in. In fact, some players had an issue with the map system as it didn’t quite detail just where you might want to head when on a planet. But that might also be some of the fun others are experiencing, as the game may encourage you to look around. Regardless, having some tips on the game might be ideal, especially if you plan to take into the heavens above and explore.

With the post on Xbox Wire, you’ll get a detailed breakdown of the different ship systems, how to manage your ship’s power, actual combat, and more. It’s a decent little breakdown of what you might want to check in on before you start up or if you’re just after some pro tips. With that said, we also have our own breakdowns and guides to give you some tips when progressing through the game. For instance, we have a generic guide on some mistakes you’ll want to avoid when playing Starfield. This includes everything from fast traveling, assigning crew members, selling inventory, among other tips that might save you some time.

Furthermore, our guides break down the game even further. You can learn how to pirate ships, join different factions, the settlement locations, romance options, and more. With Starfield such a big game, there’s likely plenty of content to uncover. Then, we have the added benefit of post-launch content to help further expand the game. Just what exactly Bethesda has planned for the game after September 6, 2023, arrives remains to be seen.

Of course, if you’re looking for more insight into the game itself, we have our Before You Buy coverage, which you can view below. This gives you our overall impressions of the title, along with gameplay footage. You can rest assured that we avoid anything we deem to be spoiler-focused within the video.